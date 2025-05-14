Best mattress deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is almost upon us, and if you’re looking to upgrade your current sleep set-up, now could be the time to do it.

The sales event (which is set to return in July), is well known for delivering a huge range of offers on everything from laptops and electric toothbrushes to vacuums and beauty products. But, mattresses is where Prime Day really excels, with a whole host of discounts that dreams are made of.

Whether you’re ready to retire your worn-out mattress for something a little more luxurious or need an affordable option to kit out a guest room, there’s likely to be a deal to suit your budget. In fact, previous years have seen impressive discounts of more than 40 per cent across some of our favourite top-rated brands, including Simba, Stompa, Silentnight and Nectar.

True to form, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers are going to be on hand throughout the event to help you find the very best Prime Day deals – we’ll only ever include offers that are genuine and come courtesy of brands we know and trust.

While the two-day sale is still some weeks away, there are plenty of savings to be had at Amazon right now. So, if you can’t wait for Prime Day to kick off, we’ve brought you the best deals on mattresses that you can shop right now. Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be keeping it updated with fresh offers in the run up to the main event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

While Amazon has confirmed that its next Prime Day event will take place in July, it hasn’t shared the specific dates. Judging from previous years though, we can make an educated guess that it will be in mid-July. In 2024, the sale took place from 16 to 17 July, and in 2023 it ran from 11 to 12 July.

Make sure to keep checking back here for updates, as we’ll share the exact dates for this year’s event as soon as we get confirmation.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event held exclusively for Prime members. Discounts are offered on a range of products across various categories and you can expect to see top brands like Apple get involved, too. While the main event takes place in July, Amazon hosts similar sales throughout the year, including Prime Big Deal Days and Spring Deal Days.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

In short, yes. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up for membership if you don’t have one already in order to take advantage of the sale.

A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. Or, if you’re between 18 to 22-years-old, you can get it for half the standard price. It comes with heaps of other perks too, including unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

If you’re not a current member, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits. Plus, you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. However, it’s worth noting that the free trial is only available to new customers or those who haven’t been a Prime member in the last 12 months.

Best early Amazon Prime Day mattress deals:

Dormeo octasmart plus memory mattress, double: Was £699, now £372.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

IndyBest’s favourite budget buy mattress just got even more affordable thanks to Amazon. Every size of Dormeo’s octasmart plus memory model is reduced with £366 off a single, £326 off a double, £376 off a king and £349 off a super king. In our round-up of the best mattresses, our tester praised the hybrid mattress for its breathability and impressive support. “You get a lot of bang for your buck with the octasmart mattress, with the firm and supportive design not compromising on any comfort,” they said.

Silentnight 1400 eco comfort mattress, king: Was £589, now £474.30, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

There’s more than £100 off this Silentnight eco comfort mattress at Amazon right now. Highly supportive, it features 1400 pocket springs and offers a firm sleep surface, which the brand states is particularly suitable for those needing extra support, as well as front or back sleepers. It also contains Silentnight’s eco comfort fibre, which is made from recycled plastic bottles, so you can sleep easy knowing your mattress is free from any nasty chemicals.

While it’s not one we’ve tested, the brand comes IndyBest-approved (we’re big fans of its duvets and cooling pillows) and we have trialled a similar model, which was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars out of five – so you can rest assured that you’re in safe hands.

Stompa S flex airflow pocket children’s pocket spring mattress: Was £229, now £199.23, Amazon.co.uk

( IndyBest )

It’s not a huge saving but if you’ve had your eye on a new mattress for your little one, now could be the time to invest. This exact model was chosen as the best mattress for children in our round-up, so you know you’re making a savvy purchase.

Our tester said the mattress had been designed with “thoughtful construction” and praised the combination of a cushioned top layer and pocket springs for providing “ample support for growing bodies”. “It’s pretty hard to go wrong with the Stompa S flex airflow pocket sprung mattress – it’s durable, comfortable, supportive and specifically designed for kids,” they said.

Silentnight miracoil ortho mattress, king: Was £399, now £281.02, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Another entry from Silentnight, there’s a huge 30 per cent off this king size mattress. Featuring miracoil springs, the brand states that this model is extra firm and offers prime spinal support for those who suffer from aches and pains. Plus, it’s finished with a thick layer of soft supportive fillings for extra comfort. It’s hypoallergenic too, which keeps the mattress naturally dust mite free. Again, we haven’t tested this exact model but Silentnight is a trusted sleep brand that we’re sure won’t disappoint.

