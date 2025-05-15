Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around two months from now, Amazon Prime Day will be rolling around once again for 2025. That means it’s time to start bookmarking all your favourite haircare and make-up must haves ahead of the retailer’s mass markdown.

As usual, Amazon will be putting on a spread of pretty competitive discounts across moisturisers, mascaras and more, with brands both affordable and luxe set to take part. In previous years we’ve spotted reductions on the much-loved Dyson airwrap, the cult Elemis cleansing balm and Maybelline’s ever-popular sky high lash sensational mascara.

The sale traditionally spans two days and, while 2025’s dates aren’t yet set in stone, I can confirm that it’ll be kicking off in July. As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I’ll be on hand throughout the Prime Day bonanza (and build-up) to keep on top of the best deals and save you scrolling through the time-wasters – aka, those stingy 5 and 10 per cent discounts.

There’ll be none of that here and, in fact, myself and the wider team at The Independent will be limiting our deals coverage to reductions of 20 per cent or more. So, whether you’ve a teen taking their first skincare steps or you’re stocking up on SPFs for a summer holiday, scroll on for all the key info to know. I’ve even scouted out a few items on sale ahead of July event to whet your appetite. Happy shopping!

When will the Prime Day beauty deals begin?

The official dates for Amazon’s summer Prime event haven’t been confirmed, though the online retailer has revealed it will take place in July – perfect for a timely sweat-proof make-up top up. In Prime Days past, the event has landed mid-month on a Tuesday and Wednesday. Nothing’s absolute, of course, but I’ll be lightly marking the 9 and 16 July into my calendar nonetheless.

In terms of a start time, Amazon’s beauty deals tend to launch on-site around the same time as its appliance, mattress and tech deals (to name a few). Typically, the excitement gets going at 00:01 on the Tuesday, carrying on until 00:00 on the Wedneday but, again, the brand is keeping us in the dark for now.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are a rare chance to snap up your favourite brands – think: Color Wow, Olaplex and CeraVe – for less. These reductions are solely for Prime members (though it’s not too late to sign up) and span 48 hours. Amazon does put on a handful of other exclusive sales through the year, including the Spring Deal Days and Big Deal Days, but the summer date is arguably its biggest hitter. Look out for ‘lightning’ deals, too; they’re a great way to snap up an even better saving on popular products across skincare, grooming and more.

What beauty deals can you expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025?

There are a handful of brands you can count on to put on a pukka Prime Day spread and, namely, ghd, Elizabeth Arden and Medik8. Alongside this trio, I’ll be expecting Shark to give us a healthy discount on its best-selling flexstyle wand and, from a bodycare POV, Philips and Braun should treat us to some reduced IPL and epilator devices. In 2024, the flexstyle was actually 30 per cent off for Prime Day, while the Philips lumea prestige boasted a £90 saving. Last year’s event was Amazon’s biggest yet, so I’m gearing up for something extraordinary in 2025.

Best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Revlon salon one-step dryer and volumiser: Was £49.99, now £35.70, Amazon.co.uk

Was £49.99, now £35.70, Amazon.co.uk Ghd helios professional hair dryer : Was £179, now £127.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £179, now £127.99, Amazon.co.uk Philips lumea IPL hair removal 8000 series: Was £449.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

Revlon salon one-step dryer and volumiser: Was £49.99, now £35.70, Amazon.co.uk

( Revlon )

Revlon’s one-step hot brush went viral in 2020 and has stayed that way since. When reviewed by beauty expert Louise Whitbread in her round-up of the best hot brushes, she praised how the tool “gives your locks a speedy volume boost” and, notably, doesn’t get tangled. Now reduced by a generous 30 per cent ahead of the Prime Day event, now seems as good a time as ever to treat yourself to an at-home bouncy blow-dry, every day.

Ghd helios professional hair dryer: Was £179, now £127.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Lucy Smith/ghd )

After awarding the ghd helios the title of ‘best for straight hair’ in IndyBest’s guide to the best hair dryers, I can’t get enough of this device’s speed of blow-drying and minimising flyaways. The concentrator nozzle ensures your strands are bone dry and silky soft from root to tip, while the option of three heat settings (including a cool shot) prevents damage. With more than £50 off on Amazon, take this as your sign to give your locks a luxe upgrade.

Philips lumea IPL hair removal 8000 series: Was £449.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Philips )

If you’ve a head of thick, dark hair then chances are you’ve quite dense body hair, too. While that’s all well and good, not everyone fancies the warmth of hairy legs come summer – and that’s where Philips’ IPL devices come in. Reviewing the lumea 8000 in her guide to the best IPL machines, body care aficionado Amira Arasteh praised the “impressive results” she saw after using it, remarking that it resulted in “hair becoming sparser after just four treatments.” Sign me up.

CeraVe hydrating cleanser for normal to dry skin: Was £12.50, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’ve not yet tried CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser then this 20 per cent reduction will be your skin’s saving grace. With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this milky face wash cleanses without sensitivity thanks to its fragrance-free formula. Testing it in her guide to the best CeraVe products, beauty editor Lucy Partington wowed at how it “works to remove makeup and cleanses quickly and easily.” In fact, she loved it so much that she chose it as our best buy.

