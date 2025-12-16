Best wine deals to shop this Christmas, from supermarket offers to vegan bottles

Christmas is just around the corner, and whether you’re looking for the perfect tipple for your festive celebrations or a full-bodied red for cosy evenings at home, we’ve tracked down the best wine deals this month.

When it comes to saving money on your favourite wines, buying in bulk is the way to go. While we’ve highlighted some discounts on single bottles below, Majestic Wines also offers savings when you opt to buy six or 12 bottles. Of course, this is only a true saving if you were going to buy that amount of wine anyway, but if you’re hosting this Christmas, the deal could help you save as you stock up ahead of festive gatherings.

The IndyBest team has also blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine, so if you don’t fancy brewing your own this Christmas, check out which ones impressed us the most (one is included below in our list of top wine deals).

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to discover a new year-round favourite, our guides to the best white wines, best red wines and best rosés provide a good place to start.

Why you can trust us to find the best wine deals

At The Independent, we’re committed to bringing you the very best offers. We’re an experienced team of deal-hunters who are experts when it comes to tracking down the best discounts on wine. We only bring you offers on wines recommended by experts, so you can trust you’re getting a quality tipple at a great price.

The best supermarket wine deals

Altos de Torona albariño: Was £15, now £12, Waitrosecellar.com

( Altos de Torona Albariño )

You can now save 20 per cent on this bottle, which was dubbed the best supermarket crisp white wine by journalist and wine expert Katie Brook. She recommends the albariño as an alternative to more-popular sauvignon blanc or pinot gris white wines. Its “salty edge” also makes it a perfect pairing for seafood dishes.

The Ned sauvignon blanc: Was £12, now £8, Waitrosecellar.com

( Majestic )

One of our favourite budget-friendly white wines is on offer with a third off at Waitrose. Wine columnist Aidy Smith described this sauvignon as “delish” in his review of the best white wines, saying it had “zero bitterness, beautiful green strokes of gooseberry, kiwi, lime and lemongrass, and an exquisite light crispness”. Better still, it’s suitable for vegans, too.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference mulled red wine: Was £6.26, now £5.25, Sainsburys.co.uk

( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

There’s a small saving to be had on one of our favourite supermarket mulled wines when you shop with a Nectar card at Sainsbury’s. Our testers loved this wine’s warming blend of orange, cinnamon, vanilla and cloves. “It might sound like a silly observation, but this mulled wine tasted the most like red wine out of all of the ones I tasted,” said Emma Henderson in her review of the best mulled wines. “It feels like it's made using a decent quality base wine,” Emma explained, adding that there are “plenty of dark red fruit flavours and orange peel notes”.

More of the best wine deals

Judith Beck pink, 2024: Was £16.35, now £13.90, Lescaves.co.uk

( Judith Beck )

Named the best natural rosé by wine expert Rosamund Hull, this bottle now has 15 per cent off. “It delivers glassfuls of crushed cranberries, soft raspberries, squeezes of lemon and a hint of ripe nectarine,” said Rosamund. “It’s utterly moreish and would appeal to every wine-lover, whatever their stylistic preference.”

19 Crimes red wine: Was £10, now £6.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re after an affordable red, wine writer Aidy Smith described this 19 Crimes option as “plush and well-rounded with an indulgently moreish character”. Aidy added the wine features notes of “jammy blackcurrants and juicy plums”. Plus, it’s now even more budget-friendly, thanks to a 35 per cent discount at Amazon.

