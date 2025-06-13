Best electric fan deals, tried and tested to beat the heatwave

Summer has well and truly arrived, bringing warm days and stuffy nights. Whether you’re looking for ways to keep cool while working from home or want to chill out as you sleep, we’ve selected the best electric fan deals to help you save on this heatwave essential.

From tower fans to tabletop models, our hand-picked deals cover a range of budgets. There are options for less than £50, which don’t tend to have as many speed and oscillation settings as pricier models. Once you go above £100, you’ll often find smart features, convertible models and fans that are quieter. No matter the price, we only recommend models from brands we’ve tested in our round-up of the best electric fans, so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

We’ll be keeping this page updated throughout the summer as we search for discounts on top cooling brands including Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more. Keep in mind that fans can quickly run out of stock, particularly during heatwaves, so if you see a deal that ticks all your boxes, it’s worth bookmarking it and checking back when there’s less demand.

The best electric fan deals for June 2025 are:

Black + Decker tower fan: Was £49.99, now £28.30, Amazon.co.uk

Was £49.99, now £28.30, Amazon.co.uk Shark FlexBreeze portable fan: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk Duux whisper flex smart fan: Was £169.99, now £127.49, Amazon.co.uk

Black + Decker tower fan: Was £49.99, now £28.30, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Black + Decker is one of our favourite tried and tested brands when it comes to keeping cool, with its electric fans, portable air conditioners and air coolers featuring in our round-ups. This tower fan from the brand is currently reduced by 43 per cent at Amazon, bringing it to less than £30.

We put the smart version to the test, which has a remote control and an eight-hour timer. Our reviewer found that it was “brilliant at moving cold air around a room” and helped it to “feel less stuffy and humid”. This version doesn’t come with a remote control and has a two-hour timer, so if you don’t mind slightly pared-back features, you can make a decent saving.

Shark FlexBreeze portable fan: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

( Amazon )

This versatile fan can be configured into 12 different combinations, including corded, cordless, tabletop, and outdoors. Our reviewer found that “it did a great job of cooling the air to each side of the unit as well as directly in front of it,” thanks to five speed settings and 180-degree oscillation.

Many retailers have reduced the price of the fan to £169.99, but we’ve got a handy tip to help you save even more. If you sign up for the Shark newsletter using the link below, you’ll be sent a 10 per cent discount code to use on the Shark website. We tested this out ourselves, and with the discount code, the fan comes to £152.99. It’s a modest saving, but you won’t find it for that price elsewhere.





For more ways to save, see our pick of the best Shark discount codes and deals

Duux whisper flex smart fan: Was £169.99, now £127.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Here’s a chance to save on the priciest pedestal fan we’ve tested, with 25 per cent off at Amazon. Our reviewer was impressed with the fan’s 26 speed settings, far more than most models offer, as well as the natural breeze mode that’s designed to simulate real wind. “We thought it would be a gimmick,” they said. “But it was noticeably different from the usual blasting air you find in most fans.”

Levoit tower fan: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Our reviewer’s favourite feature on this Levoit fan is its intelligent temperature sensor, which “tracks the room temperature in your home and responds accordingly by changing the fan speed”. It’s pretty powerful too, with a maximum fan speed of 25ft per second.

It’s currently on a limited-time deal with 20 per cent off at Amazon. If you notice it creeping back up in price, it’s worth waiting to buy it, as it’s likely to drop again.

VonHaus tower fan with aroma tray: Was £42.99, now £31.99, VonHaus.com

( VonHaus )

Our best budget electric fan is now even cheaper thanks to this deal. The tower fan has 70-degree oscillation and an aroma tray, which was our tester’s favourite feature. “Adding some eucalyptus or peppermint oil to the tray made it a lot easier to relax, blowing a fresh scent around the room,” she wrote in her review.

It’s currently reduced to £31.99 at VonHaus. Fans often sell out during heatwaves, so if you notice it’s out of stock, you can get it for the same price at Amazon too.

If an electric fan isn’t cutting it, take a look at our pick of the best portable air conditioners