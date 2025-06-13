Best Dyson fans to keep you cool this summer, tried and tested

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
This Dyson tech will cool you down in seconds – but is it ever worth spending £800 on a fan?
There’s something really satisfying about using a Dyson fan when the summer months roll around. They’re super powerful; boast a suave bladeless design; sound whisper-quiet, so they don’t stop you from sleeping; and I can’t resist the way Dyson integrates its air-purifying tech into its fans.
Unlike regular fans, Dyson’s bladeless models don’t just chop the air up and blast it in your direction. They suck air in through the base, amplify it and then push it back out through the loop, so you aren’t left feeling like you’re just being buffered by harsh wind. It’s a smooth, continuous stream of cool air that’s really gentle.
But with so many to choose from – and some costing more than your rent – it can be hard to know which one is actually worth it, especially when they all look pretty much the same. I’ve tested the lot, from its all-new desk fan to its classic do-it-all bladeless models. Nearly all of them purify these days too, which is a nice bonus. Here’s what I’d recommend.
I tested each Dyson fan at home over a month-long period, during warm nights, stuffy days and the occasional sweaty heatwave. I looked at how powerful the airflow felt, how noisy (or not) each model was, and how easy it was to adjust the settings. Some of them you can control through the Dyson app, as well as with a remote.
I also paid attention to how quickly it cooled me down, how much space it took up, and whether extra air purification features were useful, or unnecessary bolt-ons.
The worst thing about buying a fan is that it’s only useful to you in the summer. Sure, it delivers an icy breeze when you need it, but come autumn, you’re left lugging it into storage and forgetting about it until next year.
But the Dyson hot+cool formaldehyde does it all. It’s a fan, a heater and an air purifier in one machine, so you’ll actually use it all year round. Like every Dyson fan, it’s got the same minimalist tower design, with no ugly spinning blades, and that signature hole-in-the-middle look.
Despite all the tech crammed inside, it’s actually more compact than the cheaper models on this list, and looked tidy in pretty much any room I put it in. You can tilt the head, adjust oscillation (up to 350 degrees) and the LCD panel on the front gives live air quality updates, including VOCs, PM2.5, PM10 and more. It boasts a HEPA and carbon filter, and even tracks formaldehyde and breaks it down with a catalytic filter that never needs replacing, so musty smells and allergens were easily removed.
It’s fast, too. In testing, I noticed the fan cooled my room in just a few minutes, and the heater was equally quick to warm the space. There are ten speed settings and a night mode that drops the volume and dims the display. It’s quiet even at higher levels, supplying a relaxing, cool, smooth stream of air.
There’s also an auto mode, which monitors the air quality and temperature and adjusts the fan speed or switches between heating and cooling to maintain a comfortable temperature. If the air gets stuffy, it’ll quietly ramp up, but it doesn’t actually power itself on if the fan is on standby and the room warms up, which is a missed opportunity at this price point.
Surprisingly, the app’s actually worth using. It lets you check filter status, monitor air quality and tweak the airflow direction. The only thing I don’t like is that you have to point the remote at the machine to control it. I’ve used older Dyson fans before and I’ve always been able to control it without having to have the remote directly in the base’s line of sight. But like every other Dyson fan and purifier, the remote is magnetic and attaches neatly to the top of the unit, so at least it won’t go missing.
Strip a Dyson fan down to the basics and you get the Dyson cool AM07. If you just want a really good fan, and don’t need the bells and whistles of app controls or an in-built air purifier, the AM07 is the one I’d go for. It’s one of Dyson’s simplest models, but still has that same minimalist bladeless design and powerful airflow.
It’s really powerful, even on the mid settings, and you get 10 speeds to choose from. You can toggle oscillation on or off with the remote, but it’s limited to a fairly narrow 70 to 80-degree sweep, which isn’t ideal if you’re hoping to cool a larger space or more than one person at once.
Unlike some of Dyson’s pricier models, the base doesn’t rotate either – the air just swivels internally inside the loop. You can at least tilt the head back slightly to angle the breeze upwards, which helps a bit. There’s a sleep timer built in, and the airflow is smooth enough that I was able to keep it on overnight without it disturbing me, as long as I didn’t go too high on the speed dial.
However, it’s loud at the higher speed levels, and especially noticeable in quieter rooms. I wouldn’t run it full blast at night, but mid-level speeds or lower were fine.
Despite being one of the cheaper Dyson fans, it’s actually taller than models like the hot+cool formaldehyde and the purifier cool, so you get more airflow coverage across the room. It also pushes out more raw airflow, so it feels stronger.
There’s no app, so if you lose the remote, you won’t be able to control the fan speed or oscillation settings, so keep it safe. If you want a powerful, no-frills Dyson fan, this is the one to get.
After more than a decade, Dyson has finally relaunched a desk fan. For years, your only option was one of the brand’s tall tower fans, but now there’s something a bit more compact for your bedside table or work-from-home setup.
It’s large for a desk fan. The loop measures 36cm across, and the bass is fairly bulky compared to regular fans. But it’s really lightweight, so it doesn’t feel unwieldy. You can tilt the head manually and set it to oscillate. There are three oscillation angles (15, 40 and 70-degrees), but it annoyingly, it doesn’t remember which oscillation level you chose when you turn it off and on again.
Bladeless fans work especially well at this size. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve knocked a traditional desk fan off the table and watched the blades and casing fly off. With the CF01, there’s none of that. It’s also really powerful. It’s one of the strongest fans I’ve tested in terms of airflow.
There are 10 speed levels, which you can adjust using the remote or via the lovely little dial on the base. It clicks with each turn and feels much more satisfying than a row of buttons. Sleep mode drops it to level four and dims the screen, but you can still tweak the speed if you need to. I also love that it has a sleep timer, so it’ll turn off once you fall asleep.
Noise-wise, it’s quiet on the lower levels, and even at full pelt it didn’t bother me while sleeping. The oscillation is a little louder than on Dyson’s tower fans, but it was still gentle enough for overnight use. There’s no app support, so if you lose the remote, you can’t adjust the oscillation – just the fan speed. As with all Dyson fans, the remote magnetically snaps to the top, so you’re less likely to misplace it.
If you want a Dyson fan that can cool you down and purify the air, the new Dyson PC1 might be the one. It’s the brand’s latest air-purifying fan, and it’s an imposing bit of kit. It’s super tall – noticeably taller than the HP09, which means you get good airflow coverage across the whole room.
It’s a more pared-back model compared to Dyson’s pricier options, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking where it matters. You still get 10 speed levels, an air quality monitor, a fully sealed HEPA and carbon filtration system (which you’ll need to replace roughly once a year), and Dyson’s signature bladeless design.
It’s also a great pick if you suffer from allergies. The sealed filtration system is designed to trap pollutants, allergens and even odours, and as a dust and pollen allergy sufferer, I noticed fresher air (and less sneezing).
Easy to set up, it works with the My Dyson app, as well as with the included magnetic remote that sits on top. It can oscillate up to 350-degrees, meaning it can sweep the entire room if you want it to, and there’s a night mode that dims the display and dials down the fan noise. I found it impressively quiet even on full blast, and the airflow felt stronger than the heater-fan combo.
Where it really shines is in auto mode. It constantly monitors your room’s air quality and adjusts itself automatically. There’s a small screen on the base that shows real-time pollutant levels, fan speed, filter status and more. And when the filter needs replacing, it’ll let you know.
One thing to flag is that there’s no temperature sensor. That means you don’t get any indication of how hot or cold the room is on-device or in-app, which is something that older Dyson fans, including the TP07 and the HP09, do show. A bit of a backwards step for an otherwise smart machine.
Dyson leaves little to the imagination when it comes to the naming of its fans, and this one’s no exception. It’s big. It’s quiet. It neutralises formaldehyde. It kind of looks like a spaceship, or a dustbin, or a very posh Dalek – one painted in traditional Dyson colours.
Despite its hulking size, the big+quiet is actually quieter than some of Dyson’s smaller fans, even when it’s working really, really hard. I barely noticed it on full blast, and it still managed to cool my entire living space and purify the air at the same time. That’s because it has active noise-cancelling tech like a pair of headphones, helping to drown out the sound of the motor.
It’s Dyson’s biggest fan to date and is built for large, open-plan rooms – think kitchen/diners and big lounges. The airflow projection is seriously impressive. Dyson says it can reach up to 10 metres, and the company’s not lying. I stuck it in the kitchen, and could still feel the breeze on the other side of the room in the living room. And because it’s an air purifier too, it doesn’t just blast cold air like a regular fan, it circulates clean air through the space. It can remove particles, allergens, odours, gases and even formaldehyde.
Design-wise, it’s a big departure from Dyson’s usual loop-shaped fans. The airflow comes out of the conical top, and there’s a clear LED screen on the front that shows live air-quality stats – including PM2.5, VOCs and nitrogen dioxide levels. You only get two airflow angles to choose from (25-degrees and 50-degrees), which feels like a bit of a letdown, but the fan’s clearly meant to sit in the corner of a room. There are 10 speed levels, all adjustable via the included remote or the MyDyson app. And unlike other Dyson fans, the remote doesn’t magnetically snap onto the top, it magnetically clicks onto the front instead.
It’s also far easier to move than I expected. While it’s very bulky, there are hidden wheels underneath, so it’s surprisingly easy to roll between rooms. Like other Dyson air purifiers, the HEPA H13 filter and carbon filters are replaceable, and the display tells you when they need changing.
The price is steep. This is the most expensive Dyson fan on the market, so it’s not for everyone. You really don’t need it unless you have a particularly large open-plan space.
If you want a fan that does more than just blow air in your face, Dyson’s range is hard to beat. All of them offer powerful, smooth airflow with that signature bladeless design, and most double up as air purifiers too. They’re quiet, sleek and really easy to use, even if they boast an eye-watering price tag.
The hot+cool formaldehyde HP09 is the best all-rounder, with powerful heating and cooling in one smart, compact package. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, you can’t go wrong with the new AM07 tower fan. Just don’t expect any bells or whistles like app support or air-purifying tech. It’ll just cool you down, and do it effectively.
If these Dyson fans don’t do it for you, take a look at our tests of the best fans
