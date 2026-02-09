The Skoda Epiq is a small electric SUV with a clear aim: it’s designed to be the brand’s most affordable all-electric model. The car sits below the Elroq and Enyaq, while offering a genuine alternative to small petrol-powered crossovers such as the Kamiq.

In size and intent, it lands in a sweet spot that has proved hugely popular in recent years: compact enough to be easy in town, but tall and practical enough to work as an everyday family car.

In the metal, the Epiq immediately feels like a sensible, well-judged size. Its proportions are reminiscent of the Audi Q2, making it easy to park and place on the road, helped further by good all-round visibility through deep side windows and a usable rear window.

The squarish shape also pays dividends when manoeuvring, and Skoda backs this up with plenty of parking aids, including advanced self-parking technology.

This is also the first production from Skoda to fully embrace the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. Even under camouflage, the Epiq looks chunky and confident, with details such as T-shaped LED lights front and rear all set to become a Skoda signature. Aerodynamics have clearly been prioritised, too, with a quoted drag coefficient of 0.275. Full details will be revealed when the covers come off later this year.

Skoda positions the Epiq as a direct electric counterpart to the Kamiq, with pricing in many markets expected to be broadly comparable. That makes it a key part of the brand’s plan to make electric cars feel like a natural, affordable choice rather than a pricey step-up. Keen to know more? Keep reading for my full, honest review.

How I tested

I took a drive of an early Skoda Epiq around the streets of Porto in Portugal. Sadly the dash was all covered over - we’ll see that later in the year ( Skoda )

My drive of a very early Skoda Epiq was on the streets and motorways in and around the pretty Portuguese city of Porto. The tight cobbled streets gave the car’s suspension a good test, while I made sure I drove on a wide variety of town streets, country roads and motorways. And, of course, I tested the space in the front, back and boot of the car. I also looked at essentials like access and visibility. A full test of the infotainment will follow with the car’s official launch later this year.

