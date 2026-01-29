Omoda and Jaecoo top EV popularity list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Omoda E5, made by Chinese car giant Chery, was 2025’s most popular model for those leasing cars through Octopus EVs – the electric car leasing offshoot of Octopus Energy.

Another Chery model, the new Jaecoo E5, which was only released in September, has already proven popular, topping the Octopus charts in the final quarter of last year.

open image in gallery The new Jaecoo 5 was the best-selling car in Q4 2025 according to Octopus EVs ( Steve Fowler )

For the full year, the Omoda E5 was joined by the Tesla Model Y, Mercedes EQB, Cupra Born and MG 4 in the Octopus EVs top five. But the arrival of the Jaecoo E5 saw the Cupra drop off the list in the last quarter of 2025, with the Omoda moving down to second place, followed by the Tesla, Mercedes and MG.

Alvin Castillo, procurement director at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “I first saw the JAECOO E5 at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2025 and it was immediately clear it could be a game-changer for the UK.

“We were the first to start selling it in September, and within just three months it had become one of our top-performing cars of the year. When great design and great value line up, drivers move fast.”

open image in gallery The BMW iX3 is set to be one of 2026’s most exciting launches ( BMW )

However, 2026 is set to be more challenging for the Chinese brands, with Octopus EVs expecting new European models to interest its customers.

“Looking ahead to Q1 2026, the established European brands are expected to hit back at some of the newer entrants,” said Castillo. “Mercedes will release four new electric models, while the BMW iX3, the first of the Neue Classe, is particularly exciting.”

Castillo also predicted that small electric hatchbacks could have a big impact on leasing deals in 2026. “2025 had a strong EV hatchback presence, but SUVs really took centre stage,” he said.

“2026 will be the year of the electric hatchback. Models like the VW ID Polo, Cupra Raval, Geely EX2, and new entrants such as the AION UT will bring real choice into the most competitive part of the market.

“At the same time, the JAECOO E5 shows how quickly expectations are shifting. Customers moving to challenger brands are choosing the top specification, because luxury is now genuinely affordable.”

Octopus EVs is also expecting cars with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) tech, that enables some electric vehicles to power their owner’s home, will start to become more commonplace in future.

“For years the industry has been talking about the potential of V2G, both for driver's bills and helping to support our energy system,” said Castillo. “Octopus’ UK-first V2G tariff – Power Pack – showed that the technology is scalable, but we’re now seeing new models enter the market that can tap into batteries sitting on driveways.

“The likes of BMW, Kia and Renault all have V2G-ready cars coming this year – watch this space.”