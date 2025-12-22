Tesla Model Y Standard review – less is more for Tesla’s cut-price SUV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla has quietly become very good at delivering exactly the sort of thing EV buyers want. There’s constant tweaking of specs and prices, stripping things back, sharpening the prices and ending up with a car that arguably makes more sense than the versions that sit above it.

The new Model Y Standard is exactly that. On paper, it’s the entry point into Tesla Model Y ownership, but in reality it feels like a carefully judged sweet spot that delivers everything most buyers actually want from a family electric SUV.

The Model Y has already established itself as one of the most popular electric cars in the world, and in the UK it remains a default choice for families looking to make the switch to electric. This new Standard version replaces the previous rear-wheel-drive model and arrives with a lower price, lower running costs, a smaller battery and a handful of specification changes – but crucially without losing the core strengths that make the Model Y such an appealing everyday EV.

If anything, the Standard feels like a response to how people really use their cars. You still get the space, the performance that feels unmistakably electric, and Tesla’s slick software experience, but now wrapped up in a package that’s more efficient, more affordable and – thanks to subtle chassis updates – noticeably more comfortable than older Model Ys.

How we tested

I’ve been given access to one of the first Tesla Model Y Standards in the country, so have been busy driving it on motorways, A-roads, B-roads and around the towns where I live in South Buckinghamshire. I’ve driven the car on the roads I use and know most, so have been able to judge how good the ride and handling is compared with other cars. I’ve taken the family shopping, tested the efficiency, played with the tech and cranked up the audio system.

open image in gallery I drove the Tesla Model Y Standard on roads I know well near my home in South Buckinghamshire ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros Excellent efficiency, improved ride quality, strong real-world range, refined cabin

Excellent efficiency, improved ride quality, strong real-world range, refined cabin Cons Rear seat ride still a little fidgety, fewer physical controls

Tesla Model Y Standard specs

Price: £41,990

£41,990 Battery size: 63kWh (estimate)

63kWh (estimate) Maximum claimed range: 314 miles

314 miles Miles per kWh: 34.5

34.5 Maximum charging rate: 170kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Tesla doesn’t quote battery sizes, but it’s rumoured that a battery of around 63kWh sits under the floor of the Model Y Standard. That’s smaller than the packs used in Long Range and Performance models, but it’s used extremely well. Officially, Tesla quotes an impressive efficiency figure of 4.5 miles per kWh and a claimed maximum range of 314 miles, and that figure feels entirely believable in day-to-day use. In mixed driving, the Model Y Standard’s efficiency really stands out, making the most of every kilowatt hour and reinforcing Tesla’s long-held advantage in this area.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Standard loses the rear light bar, too, and gets special 19-inch wheels ( Steve Fowler )

Charging performance remains competitive. DC fast charging peaks at around 170kW, allowing for quick top-ups on longer journeys, while home charging overnight easily covers the needs of most drivers. The smaller battery also means less time plugged in overall, which is something many buyers will quietly appreciate. Tesla’s Supercharger network and the way the car will link up with them remains a big reason for buying, too.

Performance has been reined in slightly compared with other Model Y versions to achieve lower insurance costs, but it still feels decently quick. Tesla has resisted the temptation to make this version feel basic, and from the driver’s seat it delivers that familiar instant shove that defines electric cars. It’s more than brisk enough for overtaking and motorway work, and never feels short of punch during everyday driving.

The biggest change comes in ride quality. On the standard 19-inch wheels, the Model Y Standard is a clear improvement over first generation Model Ys and feels slightly more compliant than the long-range variants. The Model Y Performance with its adaptive suspension is still in a class of its own there, though.

There’s still a little firmness at low speeds in the new Model Y Standard, but it’s no longer jarring, and on smoother roads it settles into a comfortable, refined stride. If you’re coming out of an older Model Y, the difference is immediately noticeable.

open image in gallery UK Tesla Model Y Standards get bespoke 19-inch aerodynamic wheels ( Steve Fowler )

That said, rear passengers still sit almost directly over the rear axle, and you do feel that on broken surfaces. The back seats experience a slightly bumpier ride than the front, but it’s never uncomfortable – just something to be aware of if you regularly carry adults or kids in the rear. Overall, though, this a meaningful upgrade in ride quality over the old car.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Tesla hasn’t reinvented the cabin for the Standard model, and that’s no bad thing. The interior remains minimalist, airy and impressively well built – particularly in these latest German-built cars, where material quality and fit feel consistently strong. It’s still quiet inside, too, with road and wind noise well suppressed, even at motorway speeds.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Standard gets as much space in the back as any other Model Y and is just as comfortable ( Steve Fowler )

One of the more controversial changes is the continued move towards screen-based controls. Electric seat adjustment is now done via the central touchscreen, and while that might sound fiddly, it actually works very well once you’re used to it. Door mirrors are also adjusted through the screen, while the steering wheel in the Standard car gets a physical lever under the steering column. It’s a blend that feels less frustrating in practice than it might on paper.

The seats themselves mix cloth and vegan leather, and they’re comfortable over long distances, offering good support without feeling overly firm. Tesla’s driving position remains one of the best in the class, with excellent forward visibility and a commanding view of the road.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Standard does without the glass panoramic roof and gets cloth inserts in the seats. Quality remains high ( Steve Fowler )

Space and practicality continue to be Model Y highlights. There’s loads of room for adults in the front and back, with plenty of head and legroom, making it an easy car to live with as a family. The flat floor in the rear helps, too, especially if you’re fitting child seats or carrying three across the back.

Interestingly, the removal of the traditional central storage box actually frees up a genuinely useful space between the front seats. It’s ideal for a backpack or handbag and makes the cabin feel even more open. Elsewhere, storage is plentiful, with deep door bins and clever under-floor compartments.

There’s no panoramic sunroof in the Standard car – just a steel roof – but that adds to a feeling of warmth, cosiness and quiet.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Standard does without the lidded storage of other Model Y's but gets a useful tray for big bags ( Steve Fowler )

The boot remains huge, easily swallowing buggies, bikes or a full family holiday’s worth of luggage, although there’s no parcel shelf in this car so whatever’s in the boot isn’t hidden from view. Add in the useful front boot for charging cables, this time without some of the plastic surrounds, and the Model Y Standard remains one of the most practical electric SUVs you can buy at this price point.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Tesla’s infotainment system continues to set the benchmark for usability and responsiveness – it just seamlessly works with the rest of the car. The large 15-inch central screen controls almost everything, from navigation and media to vehicle settings, and it remains fast, intuitive and constantly evolving thanks to free over-the-air updates.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Standard gets electric seats that are now controlled via the touchscreen ( Steve Fowler )

Some features have been pared back for the Standard model, but the experience never feels cheapened. The audio system, for example, may be technically downgraded compared with higher-spec versions, yet the sound quality is anything but. It delivers clear, punchy audio with plenty of depth, making it one of the better systems in the class regardless of price.

Navigation remains a highlight, seamlessly integrating charging stops on longer journeys and taking the stress out of route planning. A simple digital handshake between car, charger and your Tesla account means your credit card is automatically billed when using a Tesla Supercharger, rather than having to mess around with the apps, fobs, user accounts and credit cards of other charge networks. Driver-assistance systems are well judged, too, there’s AutoPilot available for enhanced assistance, and it all offers useful support without feeling intrusive – and Tesla’s software polish continues to be a real differentiator.

Prices and running costs

At £41,990, the Model Y Standard undercuts many of its key rivals while offering a level of space, performance and technology that still feels distinctly premium. Running costs are impressively low thanks to the car’s standout efficiency, and servicing requirements remain minimal. Insurance and energy costs should also compare favourably with larger-battery alternatives.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y Standard feels like a proper premium product, not a stripped-out entry-level car ( Steve Fowler )

Tesla has worked hard to put a decent lease deal together for the Model Y, and it’s available on a 36-month lease for £3,588 upfront and £299 per month, with an 8,000-mile annual limit.

The only downside to the new Model Y Standard’s price is how much cheaper it is on the continent – available at €41,990, which at the time of writing equates to under £37,000. I’m not sure it costs that much to transport the Model Y Standard from the Berlin Gigafactory to the UK and put the bigger wheels on that UK buyers prefer.

Tesla Model Y Performance rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a high-power DC rapid charger, the Model Y Standard can charge from around 10 to 80 per cent in roughly 25 minutes. At home, a typical 7kW wallbox will fully recharge the battery overnight, making it easy to start each day with a full charge.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

For £41,990 the Tesla Model Y Standard delivers all the space, technology and everyday usability that has made the Model Y so popular, but at a lower price and with impressive efficiency. But remember, you’re no longer short of options at this price segment.

Does Tesla replace batteries for free?

In the UK, Tesla says it includes a 4-year/60,000-mile Basic Vehicle Warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile Supplemental Restraint System Warranty, and an 8-year Battery and Drive Unit Warranty (with 70 per cent capacity retention, covering 100,000 or 150,000 miles based on model).

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Tesla Model Y Standard

The Model Y Standard is a reminder that more isn’t always better. By focusing on efficiency, comfort and real-world usability, Tesla has created what might just be the most sensible Model Y yet. It still feels quick, it’s quieter and more comfortable than before, and it delivers everything most families actually need from an electric SUV.

If you’ve been put off by price or worried that entry-level might mean compromise, this version should change your mind. Less really is more here – and that’s why this cut-price Model Y makes so much sense, even though Tesla’s competition is now tougher than ever.