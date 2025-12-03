Kia EV5 review – could Kia’s latest EV be yet another World Car winner?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kia’s been knocking it out of the park with its EVs. I’m a fan of the EV6, the latest EV4 is pretty good, too, while the EV9 was voted World Car of the Year in 2024 and the Kia EV3 followed that up with another World Car win this year.

Now, Kia’s back again with the EV5, a slightly bigger, more practical electric SUV that feels destined to follow the same path. The EV5 takes everything Kia has learnt from its EV3, EV6 and EV9 siblings and distils it into a model that’s arguably the sweet spot in the line-up: a proper family-sized electric SUV, with comfort, range and usability at heart.

On paper, the EV5 is pitched as an all-electric alternative to the Kia Sportage – the brand’s biggest-selling model – and that’s exactly how it feels. It’s roughly the same size, sits on Kia’s E-GMP platform, and offers an impressive blend of tech, quality and value.

The EV5 might not have the outlandish looks of the EV9 or the speed of the EV6 GT, but it nails what most people actually want from an EV: a quiet, comfortable, good-looking car that you can live with easily every day.

With prices starting at £39,295 for the Air model and topping out at £47,095 for the GT-Line S, the EV5 looks strong value for money compared with rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y. And after my first drive, I suspect many current Sportage owners will be queuing up to make the switch.

How we tested

I drove the Kia EV5 for the first time in the US as part of the annual World Car Awards judging – although it was a European-spec car that had been sent to the US. The roads in California are as bad as they are in the UK in places, so it was a test of the car’s suspension. I also drove the car on the freeway at UK motorway speeds and took the car into a car park (or parking lot in the US) where I checked on its practicality, technology and quality.

Kia EV5: £39,295 to £47,095, Kia.com

open image in gallery The Kia EV5 is easy to live with and comfortable to drive ( Kia/Adam Warner )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Refined drive, superb comfort, loads of tech, pet-friendly practicality

Refined drive, superb comfort, loads of tech, pet-friendly practicality Cons: Slightly awkward HVAC screen position, slower charging than EV6, unspectacular range

Kia EV5 specs

Price range: £39,295 to £47,095

£39,295 to £47,095 Battery size: 81.4kWh

81.4kWh Maximum claimed range: 329 miles

329 miles Miles per kWh: TBC

TBC Maximum charging speed : Up to 150kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

All versions of the EV5 use Kia’s latest 81.4kWh battery – the same pack found in the EV3 and EV4 – powering a single front-mounted motor producing 214bhp and 295Nm of torque. On paper, it’s good for a 0–62mph sprint in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 102mph. In practice, that translates to more than enough performance for any family SUV: it’s brisk away from the lights, effortless on the motorway, and whisper-quiet everywhere else.

Officially, the maximum claimed range is up to 329 miles and, usefully, Kia’s figures tend to be pretty realistic. In typical mixed driving, 300 miles should be easily achievable, which is more than enough for the average week’s worth of commuting and school runs. It’s not quite as long-legged as the smaller EV3 (which can exceed 370 miles), but the EV5’s additional size and weight account for that.

open image in gallery The new Kia EV5 is an all-electric car set to appeal to Kia Sportage owners ( Kia/Adam Warner )

Charging speeds are solid rather than spectacular. Thanks to its 400V architecture, the EV5 can handle DC fast charging at up to 150kW, taking the battery from 10 to 80% in around 30 minutes when plugged into a suitably powerful charger.

On the road, the EV5 feels just like you’d hope from a family Kia: calm, composed and incredibly easy to drive. There’s a softness to the ride that makes long journeys effortless, yet the suspension still keeps things tidy through bends. Steering is light but accurate, visibility is excellent, and refinement is top-notch. It’s a car that just melts into your life – nothing flashy, nothing intimidating, just easygoing competence.

There are a few clever touches too. Kia’s Smart Regeneration System Plus uses navigation data to adjust the level of braking automatically ahead of junctions or speed changes, while the latest i-Pedal 3.0 allows smooth one-pedal driving. The drive modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive and Snow) gently adjust throttle and steering feel rather than transforming the car’s personality – again, very Kia, very reassuring.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The EV5’s cabin is one of Kia’s most impressive yet. It feels solid, sensibly laid out and properly premium in the higher trims. Step inside and you’re met with a wall of digital displays – twin 12.3-inch screens joined by a 5.3-inch climate control panel – framed by minimalist switchgear and high-quality materials.

open image in gallery Interior space inside the Kia EV5 is hugely impressive ( Kia )

If there’s one gripe, it’s that the heating and ventilation controls – beautifully integrated into the wide central touchscreen – are slightly obscured by the steering wheel. It’s a minor ergonomic misstep in an otherwise superbly executed cabin.

Kia calls it a “lounge-like” environment, and that’s not just marketing talk. The seats are excellent, with heating and ventilation in higher trims, along with massage and “premium relaxation” functions on the GT-Line S model. Even the base car offers supportive, comfortable chairs with good lumbar adjustment. There’s also generous space for five adults, with plenty of leg and headroom in the rear.

Storage is a strong point too. There’s a vast centre console with multiple compartments totalling over 16 litres, plus a large glovebox, deep door bins, and a clever sliding rear tray for small items. In the back, the 566-litre boot is big enough for dogs, prams or family holidays, expanding to a huge 1,650 litres with the seats folded. The boot floor adjusts to create a flat load space, and there’s a 44-litre front trunk (‘frunk’) for cables or muddy boots.

open image in gallery The Kia EV5 has a huge 566-litre boot and 44-litre frunk ( Kia/Adam Warner )

Speaking of dogs, Kia has even thought about pet owners: there’s a dedicated ‘Pet Mode’ that maintains cabin temperature when the car is parked, keeping your four-legged friends safe and comfortable while you nip into the shops. Add in wide-opening doors, low load height and easy access, and it’s one of the most family-friendly EVs on sale.

Build quality is excellent, too. Materials feel solid and consistent, with no creaks or rattles, and the clean design makes it feel both high-tech and homely. It’s a space you can easily imagine living with every day – whether you’re doing the school run or heading to the Alps.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Kia’s latest connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system makes its UK debut in the EV5, and it’s a serious step forward. The crisp, panoramic layout merges the 12.3-inch driver display with a matching infotainment screen, joined by that smaller climate panel in the middle – but it’s a shame the latter is partially blocked by the steering wheel. The EV5 supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while built-in services include Kia CarPay, Plug & Charge and even built-in Amazon Music, and YouTube to watch while charging.

open image in gallery The Kia EV5 features the brand's latest infotainment system ( Kia )

In top trims, there’s a 12.3-inch Head-Up Display and a superb eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that transforms the cabin into a rolling cinema when parked. The infotainment also includes Kia’s generative AI assistant – powered by ChatGPT – which can answer questions, plan journeys, recommend stops or even tell jokes when prompted with “Hey Kia”.

Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and SoundCloud are available when stationary, via optional ‘Entertainment Packages’. There’s also full over-the-air software update capability, fingerprint recognition, Digital Key 2.0 – which turns your smartphone into a key fob – and an array of connected safety systems.

Driver-assistance features are among the best in class: Highway Driving Assist 2.0, Smart Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0 and a 360-degree camera all come fitted depending on trim. In practice, the systems work unobtrusively, helping rather than hindering, and add to the EV5’s general sense of calm capability.

It’s a deeply tech-savvy car, but one that still feels approachable. Nothing is overdone or confusing – everything just works, which might be the best compliment you can give to any modern infotainment setup.

Prices and running costs

With pricing starting from £39,295 for the EV5 Air, £42,595 for the GT-Line and £47,095 for the GT-Line S, Kia’s latest electric SUV represents strong value against its rivals. The Air is already generously equipped, while the mid-range GT-Line adds niceties like 19-inch alloys, smart power tailgate and ambient lighting. The range-topping GT-Line S brings all the toys – from the panoramic sunroof to the Harman Kardon stereo and ventilated “relaxation” seats.

open image in gallery The Kia EV5 features numerous clever storage solutions ( Kia )

Running costs should be extremely low, thanks to the car’s efficiency and Kia’s usual long warranty. Like all Kia EVs, the EV5 comes with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, and the battery is covered for eight years.

Overall, the EV5 hits a sweet spot: roomy enough for families, long-range enough for touring, and affordable enough to tempt petrol and diesel drivers out of their old SUVs.

Kia EV5 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a 150kW DC fast charger, the EV5 can charge from 10 to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Is the Kia EV5 worth it?

Absolutely. It combines the best of Kia’s current EV line-up – comfort, space, and thoughtful tech – into a package that’s priced to make sense for families. Think of it as an electric Sportage, but smarter, quieter and cleaner.

Does Kia replace batteries for free?

Yes – Kia’s famous seven-year/100,000-mile warranty covers the entire car, while the battery gets cover for up to eight years.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Kia EV5

Kia’s electric form is nothing short of remarkable right now. The EV6 set the tone, the EV9 turned heads, and the EV3 proved you can build a small EV that’s world-class. The EV5 feels like the next logical – and perhaps most important – step. It’s the car that current Sportage owners will actually buy, and for good reason.

The only fly in the ointment is that the EV3 is so good – it’s cheaper, still pretty roomy and will go further on a single charge. However, the EV5 is more likely to future-proof you if your family – and your lifestyle – is set to grow through the years.