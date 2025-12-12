China’s Tesla Model Y rival gets a tech overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese carmaker Xpeng has confirmed that its heavily-revised G6 electric SUV will arrive in the UK in early 2026, priced from £39,990 on the road – the same as before. The company says the upgraded model brings significant improvements in performance, comfort, battery technology, styling and everyday usability – building on the original G6’s combination of range, comfort and technology.

The new G6 line-up will now include the all-wheel-drive Performance Black Edition, equipped with dual motors delivering 480bhp and 660Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0–62mph time of 4.1 seconds. Xpeng says this variant combines a sophisticated AWD system with revised chassis and steering tuning to deliver sharper handling as well as strong straight-line performance

open image in gallery New Xpeng G6 models undercut the Tesla Model Y on price, but don't go as far ( Xpeng )

The original G6 models offered rear-wheel-drive with battery options of 66kWh and 87.5kWh, the latter with a maximum claimed range of up to 354 miles with peak charging of up to 280kW on suitable public chargers.

Xpeng says the updated model’s new battery technology goes further still. The new Standard Range car now gets a 68.5kWh battery with a range of up to 292 miles. It now supports fast-charging at up to 383kW.

The Long Range and Performance models get the latest 80.8kWh pack that also uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology. These new batteries feature next-generation chemistry avoiding materials like cobalt, nickel and manganese – aiming to improve sustainability while increasing life and performance.

However, it means that the maximum claimed range for the Long Range model has dropped to 326 miles – some way short of the 387 miles claimed by the Tesla Model Y.

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6 interior follows the familiar minimalist theme of other EV SUVs ( Xpeng )

The Xpeng does beat the Tesla on charging speeds, though. With Xpeng’s Full-Domain 800V SiC platform, the new battery supports peak charging power of 451kW, enabling a 10–80 per cent charge in about 12 minutes under ideal conditions – a figure the company says sets a new benchmark in its segment.

Beyond outright speed and charging, Xpeng reports more than 20,000 engineering improvements for the G6. These include refinement of the chassis and suspension, enhanced steering dynamics, improved battery management and reduced noise, vibration and harshness. Among the upgrades is a high-efficiency heat pump as standard, designed to preserve range and warmth in cold weather.

The Performance Black Edition’s visual upgrades underline its sporting intent. It features 20-inch sport alloys in black, smoked trim on mirrors and window surrounds, and black brake calipers. The interior adopts a grey-toned, suede-texture upholstery to underline its performance character.

Styling changes across the range include a new full-width 1942mm Starlight LED light bar at the front with integrated turn signals, colour-matched wheel arches replacing earlier black cladding, and a subtly extended rear spoiler to improve aerodynamics. Xpeng says the drag coefficient remains a low 0.248Cd (compared to 0.22Cd for the Model Y), helping efficiency and range.

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6 Performance undercuts the equivalent Tesla Model Y by £12,000 ( Xpeng )

Inside, the cabin has been refreshed with new wood-grain trim, a suede-effect headliner and a refined dark grey theme. Practical updates include redesigned speaker covers, softer 50W wireless charging pads, and updated materials on the A- and B-pillars. Certain trims gain an upgraded 9-inch digital rear-view mirror, and ambient lighting has been enhanced.

Comfort has also been boosted with front seats that now feature heating, ventilation and massage, while rear passengers still get a 12-level recline. Boot capacity remains 571 litres (expanding to 1,374 litres with the seats down), and the centre armrest bin can hold up to five bottles.

Technology upgrades include the latest XOS cockpit system, with quicker app responses, more natural voice recognition and smoother UI transitions. The enhanced “Hey Xpeng” voice assistant is now claimed to provide intelligent interactions across four cabin zones.

The new Xpeng G6 will go on sale in the UK in the first few months of 2026, with the 292-mile range RWD Standard Range costing from £39,990 – undercutting the new Tesla Model Y Standard by £2,000, although the Tesla has a maximum claimed range of 314 miles.

The Xpeng G6 Long Range costs from £44,990 with its 326 mile range – £4,000 less and 61 miles fewer than the equivalent Model Y.

Finally, the G6 AWD Performance Black Edition at £49,990 undercuts the Tesla Model Y Performance by a massive £12,000, although it’s the best part of a second slower than the Tesla to 62 mph, and with 44 miles less range too.

With the original G6 having impressed on space, tech and value – but trailing some rivals on pure range and charging speed – the updated model’s gains in performance, rapid charging and everyday refinement, while still offering the same value, position it as a stronger contender in the increasingly competitive electric SUV market.