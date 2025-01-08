Xpeng G6 review: a better buy than a Tesla Model Y

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Xpeng may be new to the UK, but it’s been around in mainland Europe for a while (we first drove the G6 in Germany last summer) and was founded in China in 2014. While the G6 is the first model to arrive in the UK, with final pricing and first deliveries expected in the spring, a full range of up to five models is expected within the next three years.

The G6 has clearly targeted the Tesla Model Y, the UK’s best-selling electric car, with everything from its size to its proportions. And we’d say it’s a better bet than the Tesla, with the ride in particular making it easier to live with.

If you’re put off by the Tesla’s minimalist interior you’ll love the G6. It’s more conventional than the Tesla, but no less stylish and better built, too. Crucially for many, the fact that you can connect your Apple or Android smartphone to the 15-inch infotainment screen with CarPlay or Android Auto will be a big plus, too, while there’s also a separate digital display in front of the driver, although the speedo is rather small.

The G6 offers a fair degree more comfort, too. Our latest drive in a Model Y reminded us how dreadful that car’s ride quality is – the G6 rides firmly, but it’s a lot more comfortable and easy to live with day-to-day.

So it drives nicely, although it doesn’t feel as quick as a Model Y and it won’t go quite as far on a single charge – nor does Xpeng have its own charging network like Tesla. But there’s plenty of space inside, a big boot and a good view out, too. We’re big fans.

How we tested

We spent time driving the Xpeng G6 around the Midlands in the UK, taking in motorways, crowded city streets and country lanes. We spent time in the back and checking out the boot with the rear seats up and down.

Xpeng G6: From £41,000 (estimated), Xpengcars.co.uk

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6 follows the Tesla Model Y’s proportions and dimensions ( Xpeng )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Excellent quality, strong tech, decent space, nice drive

Excellent quality, strong tech, decent space, nice drive Cons: Limited dealer network, Tesla beats it for range

Limited dealer network, Tesla beats it for range Price range: £41,000 to £46,000 (estimated)

£41,000 to £46,000 (estimated) Battery size: 866kWh and 87.5 kWh

866kWh and 87.5 kWh Maximum claimed range: 270 and 354 miles

270 and 354 miles Miles per kWh: 3.5

3.5 Maximum charging rate: 280 kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There’s not much choice when it comes to an Xpeng G6. You can change the colour or go for standard- or long-range models – both with rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive car that’s available in Europe isn’t on sale in the UK – for now, at least.

Opt for a standard-range car and you’ll get a 66kWh battery that will take you for a maximum of 270. The long-range model ups that battery to 87.5kWh for a maximum range of 354 miles. There’s no standard-range Tesla Model Y on sale at the moment, but the long-range Xpeng’s maximum range falls a little short of the Model Y Long-Range Rear Drive car’s 373 miles. That said, the Xpeng is expected to slightly undercut the Tesla on price.

And while Xpeng doesn’t have its own charging network like Tesla, the G6 uses an advanced 800-volt architecture called SEPA 2.0 to enable fast charging on an appropriate charger. The long-range car will charge at speeds of up to 280kW (with a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 20 minutes), while the standard-range model charges at up to 215kW (matching the 10 to 80 per cent charge time).

The Xpeng offers a more relaxed drive with a far more comfortable ride than a Tesla Model Y – the G6 is still firm, but never uncomfortable – although the body control isn’t quite as tight, meaning the Xpeng will lean a bit more in corners and the seats don’t quite hold you as well, although they are heated and ventilated.

And although the Xpeng long-range car’s 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds is quick enough, it’s nearly half a second behind the Tesla. The Xpeng doesn’t quite have that kick in the back that the Tesla’s acceleration gives you, even in the sportiest of modes, and the steering doesn’t feel quite as sharp, either.

That said, we’d happily accept the slightly more laid-back dynamics of the Xpeng G6 for the big improvement in ride comfort.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Xpeng G6’s interior is more traditional than that of a Tesla Model Y, but it’s no less stylish with a classy mix of faux-leather (real leather isn’t an option, but the leatherette as Xpeng calls it feels premium enough), and chrome on and around the dash. The quality of materials and build feels a step up from the Model Y, too.

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6’s interior is more traditional than a Tesla’s but better built and with Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard ( Xpeng )

The more traditional twin-screen set-up will please many people, too, while deep front and side windows and big mirrors give a good view forward. The rear window is quite shallow, but a plethora of cameras relay clear images onto the big central screen.

In the back, the frameless doors open wide to allow good access to seriously spacious rear seats – there’s plenty of head and legroom for tall adults. Everyone will enjoy the fabulous, full-length glass roof, too, as they would in a Tesla Model Y.

There’s no seven-seat option in the Xpeng and it’s difficult to say which boot has more space as the Tesla’s quoted 854 litres is measured to the roof. But the Xpeng’s 571-litre space is much bigger than a Kia EV6’s. On looks, we’d say the Xpeng and Tesla’s rear space are about on par with each other, although there’s no frunk with space under the bonnet in the Xpeng.

open image in gallery Boot space in the Xpeng G6 is a decent 571 litres. Subwoofer boosts excellent Xopera audio system ( Xpeng )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Xpeng G6’s 15-inch touchscreen uses Qualcomm Snapdragon technology so is super-quick to respond and has been tuned for European tastes, too – as have the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), with plenty of the testing done in the UK. Software-over-the-air updates will keep improving the car, too.

Unlike the Tesla Model Y, the Xpeng gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – we tested the former and it works brilliantly on full screen. The only issue is getting back to the climate menu, which is a bit tricky on the move, but we found that Xpeng’s digital assistant that appears on screen at the sound of ‘hey Xpeng’ works well for voice commands such as changing the temperature or even putting on the heated steering wheel.

A second 10-inch screen sits in front of the driver, clearly visible through the oval-shaped steering wheel, although the speedo readout is rather small.

As with all modern EVs, you’ll need an hour or so to go through all the menus to set up the car as you like it, including the drive settings and the XPilot driver assistance systems. XPilot uses a combination of 12 ultrasonic sensors and 12 cameras, while indicating will show you the view over your shoulder on half of the main screen.

There are four USB sockets and a couple of 50W wireless phone chargers that are cleverly cooled to stop your phone overheating as it’s charging.

There’s only one audio option, too, but it’s a reasonably good one called Xopera – it’s a shame, because with a little more tuning we reckon it’s not far off being a brilliant one. There are 18 speakers, with some in the driver’s headrest, which worked well on a phone call and for navigation instructions, too.

Prices and running costs

UK pricing is expected at the Xpeng G6’s official UK launch in a few weeks, but in Europe it slightly undercuts the equivalent Tesla Model Y. We’d estimate a starting price of just over £41,000 going to around £46,000 for the long-range car.

You won’t go quite as far in an Xpeng G6 as you will in a Tesla Model Y – the range is slightly lower, but the overall quoted efficiency of 3.5 miles/kWh is about the same.

As with the Tesla, though, there won’t be much in the way of options, there are just six colours and two interior trims to choose from – a tow bar may be an option at a later date.

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6’s wireless chargers feature cooling to stop your phone from overheating while charging ( Xpeng )

Xpeng G6 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 350kW fast charger, the long-range car will charge at speeds of up to 280kW (with a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 20 minutes), while the standard-range model charges at up to 215kW (matching the 10 to 80 per cent charge time).

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Prices will be announced closer to the car’s on sale date in a few weeks, but we expect it to undercut the Tesla Model Y as it does in Europe with prices between £40,000 and £45,000.

Does Xpeng replace batteries for free?

As with all EVs, the Xpeng G6’s battery is expected to be covered for eight years and 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Xpeng G6 review

This is the car that the new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ has to beat. The Xpeng really impresses for its quality, its comfort and its tech – and we can see many potential Tesla buyers being swayed by Apple CarPlay connectivity alone!