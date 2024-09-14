SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Genesis Electrified G80 is a luxury electric saloon that combines a traditional appearance with the latest in electric car technology. Like its main rival, the BMW i5, it looks little different to the petrol-powered G80, apart from its filled-in grille to improve its aerodynamics – and some will see this as a good thing, as it’s an EV that doesn’t shout about the fact.

It’s a real haven of tranquillity inside, with the very best in materials combined with first-rate refinement. It’s not perfect though, as the location of the battery under the floor does compromise the seating position, with a lack of headroom for taller drivers.

The Genesis brand itself remains something of an unknown quantity for many. It’s unlikely many BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE drivers will consider it as an alternative – but those that do may be surprised at how much they get for their money.

How we tested

I drove the Genesis Electrified G80 on challenging roads in Northamptonshire, including twisting sections where I could test the acceleration and cornering, and high-speed stretches that allowed me to sit back and enjoy its serene refinement.

Genesis Electrified G80: From £69,905, Genesis.com

The Genesis Electrified G80 comes with a single 87.2kWh battery option ( Genesis )

Independent rating: 7/10

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Genesis Electrified G80 comes with a single 87.2kWh battery option. This serves up a decent 323-mile range, not far shy of the BMW i5’s range of up to 356 miles. Thanks to the latest 800V technology, the Genesis can use rapid chargers at a rate of up to 240kW. This can take it from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in as little as 22 minutes.

The Genesis Electrified G80 is all-wheel drive, with two electric motors giving a total power output of 370PS. Both front and rear motors deliver the same output, and power delivery to individual wheels can be varied according to grip. This makes it a very surefooted car to drive, particularly in bad weather. It is very fast too, with 0-62mph performance in just 4.9 seconds.

With standard adaptive suspension, drive modes can be tailored to suit. All of them give a ride that errs on the firm side, giving the Genesis a dynamic feel. This helps manage its 2,349kg weight, and also helps make this five-metre long, 1.9-metre wide luxury saloon easier to drive on narrow, twisting roads. The 19-inch wheels that are exclusive to the Electrified G80 keep the worst of Britain’s potholes at bay.

The Genesis Electrified G80 is also extremely refined. All electric cars are quiet, but this luxury-grade model has particularly good noise isolation, along with the novel extra feature of active road noise cancelling, helping make it whisper-quiet even at high speeds.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Genesis Electrified G80 has a very upmarket and luxurious interior. It is made from the very finest materials, meaning everything feels posh and premium. The soft leather seats are lavish and they’re extremely comfortable to sit in, too; naturally, electric operation is standard, as is seat heating and ventilation. The use of real metal, and even real wood, further elevates the exclusivity.

An unusual grumble in such a large car is tight headroom in the front. Because the battery sits under the floor, the seats have been raised to accommodate it. It means that even in the seat’s lowest setting, taller drivers might find their head brushing the roof. This also restricts foot room for those in the back, although the comfortable rear seat is otherwise accommodating.

Boot space in the Genesis Electrified G80 isn’t impacted by the battery, either – it is the same 542-litre capacity as the petrol-powered car. Even the boot is beautifully trimmed, as well. You’ll think twice before dropping anything grubby in there.

The Genesis Electrified GV80 has a very upmarket and luxurious interior ( Genesis )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Genesis Electrified G80 has a smart piece of technology that helps improve the ride quality on rough roads. A forward-facing camera ‘previews’ the road ahead to detect bumps and potholes, adjusting the electronically-controlled suspension accordingly. It has an optional solar sunroof too, which will top up the battery when parked and give even more range.

The infotainment system comprises a central 14.5-inch widescreen touch display, and an 8.0-inch TFT driver display, which gives a neat ‘3D’ effect (which can be turned off for those who find it uncomfortable). The touchscreen is ultra-wide and, for some, it can be a bit of a stretch, so Genesis includes a rotary controller on the centre console. Irritatingly, this is almost identical to the gearshifter, and you will almost certainly mix them up before you get used to the layout.

A superb 17-speaker Lexicon stereo is fitted as standard. This has brilliant sound quality, and can be enjoyed to the full thanks to the excellent overall refinement of the Genesis Electrified G80 at all speeds.

Prices and running costs

The Genesis Electrified G80 initially sounds pricey, with the single Luxury model on sale weighing in at £69,905. A BMW i5, its key rival, costs from £67,695. However, the i5 M Sport that everyone wants starts from a pricier £74k – and neither BMW i5 will have quite the level of standard spec fitted to the Genesis. It really does have a staggering amount fitted as standard, helping justify its £70k price tag.

For such a large car, the Genesis Electrified G80’s efficiency isn’t bad, at 3.2 miles per kWh. Insurance may be a bit more of a hit, though, with this EV having a group 50 rating. The Genesis 5-Year Care Plan should take care of the rest though, including free servicing, roadside assistance, even free pick-up and delivery for whenever your car needs attention.

For such a large car, the Genesis Electrified G80’s efficiency isn’t bad, at 3.2 miles per kWh ( Genesis )

Genesis Electrified G80 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Genesis Electrified G80 will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes using a DC rapid charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

There is only one version of Genesis Electrified G80 on sale, costing £69,905 – which looks good value compared to a BMW i5, given how much equipment it has as standard.

Do Genesis replace batteries for free?

Genesis will replace a battery for free, so long as it is within the generous eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: Genesis Electrified G80

The Genesis Electrified G80 is an EV version of a petrol-powered luxury car. It’s made all the better for going electric as it now finally has the whisper-quiet refinement to do justice to its lavish interior and premium-grade fit and finish.