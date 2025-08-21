South Park targets Trump’s manhood in latest episode spoofing DC takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park has taken aim at the Trump administration yet again, this time over the president’s Washington, D.C. crime takeover.

So far this season, South Park has depicted Trump in a relationship with Satan, a miniature Vice President JD Vance waiting on Trump’s every demand, and a Botox-filled puppy-killing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The punches kept coming during Wednesday night’s episode, which took a darker turn as it was revealed that Satan is trapped at the White House as Trump’s prisoner.

After being propositioned by Trump, Satan went to the bathroom, stating: “What am I doing here?”

When returning South Park character Towelie, also trapped at the White House, tells him, “Please, I want to get out of here,” Satan replies: “So do I, but there is no escape from this place.”

open image in gallery 'South Park' has taken aim at President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C. crime takeover, showing tanks and marching troops at national landmarks in its latest episode ( Comedy Central )

The episode also took more jabs directly at Trump, continuing with its theme of mocking his manhood as a line of businesspeople brought him gifts and compliments, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said: “Mr. President, your ideas for the tech industry are so innovative, and you definitely do not have a small penis.”

Always keeping up with current affairs, South Park also made sure to acknowledge the recent changes to Washington, D.C., with the addition of a heavy military presence.

When Towelie arrives to visit Trump, he’s surrounded by soldiers. The animated version of Union Station was filled with men in tactical gear and holding rifles, troops were marching in unison at the Washington Monument and a tank was driving by the White House, spoofing Trump’s decision to place D.C. police under direct federal control and resulting in the deployment of about 800 National Guard troops to the city.

open image in gallery Donald Trump greets Apple CEO Tim Cook during 'South Park' season 27 episode 3 ( Comedy Central )

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

The raunchy Comedy Central cartoon has hit viewership records in its 27th season as it continues to mock Trump and his close allies.

However, the Trump administration has fired back at South Park for its unflattering depictions.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Variety after the show’s season premiere last month.

For her part, Noem — whose looks were scrutinized during episode two — told The Glenn Beck Program podcast, “It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that.”

Vance took a light-hearted approach to the mockery, writing on X, “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

The next episode of South Park will air September 3 on Comedy Central and stream the next day on Paramount+.