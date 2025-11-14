Wicked 2 premiere attendee who lunged at Ariana Grande charged in court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian man named Johnson Wen has been charged with being a public nuisance after he was filmed jumping the barricade at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore and grabbing Ariana Grande.

Viral video of the Thursday incident showed Cynthia Erivo rushing to defend her Wicked co-star before security intervened and pushed Wen away. Grande — whose 2017 concert in Manchester was famously the site of a fatal terrorist attack — appeared visibly shaken by the incident.

26-year-old Wen posted on Instagram later that he was “free after being arrested.”

However, on Friday, Wen was charged in Singapore, where he reportedly told the court he intends to plead guilty.

In the Asian city-state, the charge could result in a prison sentence of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2000 ($1540; £1170) or both. Wen is notorious for behaving badly at star-studded events. He was even arrested in Australia in June after rushing on stage during a Katy Perry concert.

Ariana Grande has yet to comment publicly on the incident at the ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere in Singapore ( Getty )

Wen, who describes himself as “Troll Most Hated” on his Instagram, has a history of invading concerts and events.

The troll faced widespread criticism on social media, particularly in light of the Manchester bombing at Grande’s concert, which killed 22 and left hundreds injured.

“Ariana has been through so many scary things... and at her Manchester concert and you thought it would be fun to jump the barricade?” wrote one person.

Meanwhile, Erivo was praised by fans for her quick intervention.

“Actress. Dancer. Writer. Model. BODYGUARD. As if I couldn’t possibly love her more,” one wrote.

“The way that Cynthia immediately went to protect her says a lot about her,” someone else added, while another said: “Cynthia truly multi talented. Broadway, silver screen, AND security guard?”

Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated sequel, out later this month, arrives a year after the release of Wicked: Part One, which welcomed Grande and Erivo in their respective Oscar-nominated roles as Glinda and Elphaba.

Wicked: For Good finds Elphaba banished into exile and demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda enjoys a life of fame and popularity in the Emerald City. As an angry mob unites to take down Elphaba, she must team up with Glinda to transform herself for good.

The sequel will also see the return of Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked: For Good will be available to watch in theaters on November 21.