Wicked star on why she hates fans trying to hold her finger after viral moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“I hate it. I don’t want anyone holding my finger,” Wicked star Cynthia Erivo said when asked about fans trying to recreate a viral moment featuring her and co-star Ariana Grande.

Speaking to British GQ ahead of the release of follow-up film Wicked: For Good later this month, Erivo, 38, addressed the viral interview that took place during the press tour for the first Wicked film released last year.

The moment – shared widely on social media – of Grande, who plays Glinda, saying she was “trying to keep the space as warm as possible” for Erivo’s character Elphaba.

“It was such an innocent moment of confusion and human reaction.”

“I received one thing, Ari received another, and Tracy (the reporter interviewing them) said something but probably meant to say something else, and then took back the thing that she was saying – it was all so confusing, so that all of us were, in the end, confused but moved.”

“It was very strange.”

Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo’s finger ( Instagram via @outmagazine )

She then spoke about fans wanting to recreate the moment, to which she replied: “I hate it. I don’t want anyone holding my finger.”

The interview with GQ was wide-ranging, with Erivo speaking about her father telling her he never wanted to see her again during her childhood, after an argument over a ticket, and added that she has not seen him since and does not have his phone number or address, knowing very little about his life.

She said: “I just didn’t see it coming. I guess you wouldn’t, would you?”

Asked whether she wanted to see him again and ask him why he left, Erivo replied: “I don’t think it serves me, it’s his why.

“It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t mean that we’ll have a relationship.

“And I think I’ve found the closure I want, my own way. Whatever needed to happen after that moment happened.”

Erivo will be honoured at the GQ Men of the Year event on November 18 in London, while the full interview can be read in the magazine’s Men Of The Year issue.