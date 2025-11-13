Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wicked star on why she hates fans trying to hold her finger after viral moment

‘It was such an innocent moment of confusion and human reaction’

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Thursday 13 November 2025 12:26 EST
Comments
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reunite for Wicked: For Good premiere

“I hate it. I don’t want anyone holding my finger,” Wicked star Cynthia Erivo said when asked about fans trying to recreate a viral moment featuring her and co-star Ariana Grande.

Speaking to British GQ ahead of the release of follow-up film Wicked: For Good later this month, Erivo, 38, addressed the viral interview that took place during the press tour for the first Wicked film released last year.

The moment – shared widely on social media – of Grande, who plays Glinda, saying she was “trying to keep the space as warm as possible” for Erivo’s character Elphaba.

“It was such an innocent moment of confusion and human reaction.”

“I received one thing, Ari received another, and Tracy (the reporter interviewing them) said something but probably meant to say something else, and then took back the thing that she was saying – it was all so confusing, so that all of us were, in the end, confused but moved.”

“It was very strange.”

Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo’s finger
Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo’s finger (Instagram via @outmagazine)

She then spoke about fans wanting to recreate the moment, to which she replied: “I hate it. I don’t want anyone holding my finger.”

The interview with GQ was wide-ranging, with Erivo speaking about her father telling her he never wanted to see her again during her childhood, after an argument over a ticket, and added that she has not seen him since and does not have his phone number or address, knowing very little about his life.

She said: “I just didn’t see it coming. I guess you wouldn’t, would you?”

Asked whether she wanted to see him again and ask him why he left, Erivo replied: “I don’t think it serves me, it’s his why.

“It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t mean that we’ll have a relationship.

“And I think I’ve found the closure I want, my own way. Whatever needed to happen after that moment happened.”

Erivo will be honoured at the GQ Men of the Year event on November 18 in London, while the full interview can be read in the magazine’s Men Of The Year issue.

