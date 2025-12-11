Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The View’s Sunny Hostin compares Trump to a pirate amid Venezuela ship takeovers

‘That to me feels a lot like corruption’ the TV host slammed

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Thursday 11 December 2025 12:38 EST
Comments
Alyssa Farah Griffin returns to The View

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has questioned Donald Trump’s motives behind ordering the U.S. military to seize a tank in Venezuela.

After Trump escalated tensions with Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, with the controversial move Wednesday, the panelists on ABC’s popular daytime talk show suggested that the president is preparing for a war with Venezuela to distract from his own White House scandals.

Hostin, 57, joined her co-hosts in debating the legality of the seizure before she slammed Trump for acting this aggressively in international waters.

“The piece that I don’t understand is that the President of the United States is almost acting as if he’s a pirate and the United States is just a group of pirates,” Hostin said during Thursday’s episode.

She doubled down while acknowledging that a federal judge previously signed a warrant allowing the seizure: “Who are we to board a ship even with a U.S. federal judge's seizure warrant and then keep the oil?

Sunny Hostin has slammed Donald Trump's response to the Venezuela ship takeovers
Sunny Hostin has slammed Donald Trump's response to the Venezuela ship takeovers (ABC/The View)

“That to me feels a lot like corruption, it feels a lot like to me imperialism, it feels a lot like me to fascism,” she slammed. “And while it may be cloaked in an appearance of legality, I still question that.”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in