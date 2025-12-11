The View’s Sunny Hostin compares Trump to a pirate amid Venezuela ship takeovers
‘That to me feels a lot like corruption’ the TV host slammed
The View co-host Sunny Hostin has questioned Donald Trump’s motives behind ordering the U.S. military to seize a tank in Venezuela.
After Trump escalated tensions with Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, with the controversial move Wednesday, the panelists on ABC’s popular daytime talk show suggested that the president is preparing for a war with Venezuela to distract from his own White House scandals.
Hostin, 57, joined her co-hosts in debating the legality of the seizure before she slammed Trump for acting this aggressively in international waters.
“The piece that I don’t understand is that the President of the United States is almost acting as if he’s a pirate and the United States is just a group of pirates,” Hostin said during Thursday’s episode.
She doubled down while acknowledging that a federal judge previously signed a warrant allowing the seizure: “Who are we to board a ship even with a U.S. federal judge's seizure warrant and then keep the oil?
“That to me feels a lot like corruption, it feels a lot like to me imperialism, it feels a lot like me to fascism,” she slammed. “And while it may be cloaked in an appearance of legality, I still question that.”
More to follow...
