Trump-Venezuela live: Fears US is ‘beginning a war’ after seizing oil tanker in dramatic escalation
Republican Sen. Rand Paul reacts with dismay to latest act of aggression and says it is not ‘the job of the American government to go looking for monsters around the world’
Lawmakers have warned the U.S. is heading to war with Venezuela after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the military had seized one of the country’s oil tankers.
The move marked a dramatic escalation of the existing tensions between the two nations that erupted in September when Trump’s administration began blowing up alleged drug boats.
“We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters. “Largest one ever seized actually. And other things are happening.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi subsequently posted footage of the operation on social media, claiming the vessel had been involved “in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.”
Nicolas Maduro’s government reacted angrily, accusing the U.S. of “international act of piracy” and declaring: “The true reasons for the prolonged aggression against Venezuela have finally been revealed… It has always been about our natural resources, our oil, our energy.”
Republican Sen. Rand Paul was also dismayed, telling NewsNation the development “sounds a lot like the beginning of a war” and declaring that it was not “the job of the American government to go looking for monsters around the world, looking for adversaries and beginning wars.”
Brendan Rascius and Graig Graziosi have this full report.
US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker in latest ramp up against nation
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration as the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker by the U.S. military marks a major escalation of the tensions between the two nations that have rumbled on since September.
