The View’s Sunny Hostin slams ‘self-serving’ Olivia Nuzzi memoir: ‘She disgraced herself’
Nuzzi, an editor at ‘Vanity Fair,’ allegedly became involved in a ‘digital affair’ with RFK Jr. during his 2024 presidential campaign
The View co-host Sunny Hostin has ripped into Vanity Fair editor Olivia Nuzzi’s debut memoir, which details her alleged digital affair with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Published Tuesday, American Canto includes bombshell accounts of the 32-year-old journalist’s alleged sexting scandal with RFK Jr. during his 2024 presidential campaign.
“I’ve only read excerpts of her book. It’s poorly written in my opinion,” Hostin, 57, said on Friday’s episode of The View.
“I see journalists as public servants in a sense, and I don’t think that she is,” she added. “I think that she sort of took this payday, wrote a memoir that didn’t disclose everything; it’s very self-serving.
“And when you know something about someone like RFK. Jr., who has a hearing to become the Secretary of Health, and you don’t provide that information even in writing or to the committee, I think that you have disgraced yourself.”
Hostin noted that the situation reminded her of disgraced former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has been accused of mishandling classified documents.
“He got a $2 million book deal, and he knew all of these things about President Trump, during the impeachment hearing,” the co-host said. “And rather than testify, he wrote a book and made $2 million. I think he failed the American people in much the same way that [Nuzzi] has.”
In 2020, Bolton released The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, an account of his time serving under the first Trump administration.
