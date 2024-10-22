Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A star political reporter who conducted an undisclosed “personal relationship” with Robert F Kennedy Jr has left her job after an external investigation.

For years, Olivia Nuzzi had been a centerpiece of New York magazine's political and election coverage, interviewing both RFK Jr and Donald Trump.

But in September it was revealed that Nuzzi had been placed on leave after her editors learned of her relationship with the carrion-eating scion, which the magazine called "a violation of our readers' trust.”

Now the publication says it has agreed to a mutual separation with Nuzzi, although both internal and external probes found no evidence that her relationship with RFK Jr led to any bias or inaccuracies in her coverage.

"Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways," it said in a statement on Monday.

"Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent. We wish her the best."

In response, Nuzzi's lawyer Ari Wilkenfeld told CNN that she was "gratified though not surprised" that two investigations had found no wrongdoing.

“For nearly eight years, she consistently produced critically celebrated and hugely popular journalism in her capacity as the Washington Correspondent for New York magazine," Wilkenfeld said.

"She is grateful for the editors, fact checkers, and artists with whom she worked and to the readers who have supported her with their time, subscriptions, and engagement. She looks forward to the next chapter of her career."

In court filings, Nuzzi has accused her ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza, who is Politico's chief Washington DC correspondent, of tipping off her employer about her messages with RFK Jr as part of a blackmail campaign to force her back into a relationship.

The 31-year-old journalist alleged that Lizza had hacked her personal electronic devices and fed information to other media outlets after threatening to "destroy [her] life, career, and reputation".

Lizza, who was also placed on leave by Politico while it investigates the situation, has "emphatically" denied the allegations and said he would oppose them "vigorously" in court.