Ex-Trump adviser turned critic John Bolton indicted in classified documents case: report
Former national security adviser reportedly accused of sharing classified information
A grand jury has indicted Donald Trump’s former national security adviser turned prominent critic John Bolton, marking yet another criminal prosecution of the president’s perceived political enemies.
Bolton, whose home was raided in Bethesda, Maryland, in August, is accused of sharing classified information with his wife and daughter over email, according to CNN.
Agents also searched his office in Washington, D.C., and allegedly seized records with classification markings, including documents that referenced weapons of mass destruction and government communications, according to court documents.
This is a developing story
