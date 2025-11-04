Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene left daytime TV viewers slightly bewildered with her uncharacteristically friendly appearance on The View.

But no one was more surprised by the MAGA firebrand’s attempt to find common ground Tuesday morning than The View co-hosts, who regularly criticize Greene’s offensive behavior and outlandish conspiracy theories on the ABC talk show.

“I’m sitting here just stumped, you know, because you are a very different person than I thought,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, who was visibly taken aback by Greene’s reasonable answers in speaking about the government shutdown.

“You’ve broken from the Republican Party on a number of issues, including, besides the shutdown, the war in Gaza, tariffs, Trump’s desire to expand AI, foreign aid,” Hostin continued, noting Greene’s reputation for getting into screaming matches on the House floor and promoting conspiracies like QAnon.

“But you seem to have grown past that,” Hostin said before directly asking Greene what prompted her change of heart.

open image in gallery Sunny Hostin was shocked by Marjorie Taylor Greene's attitude on The View ( ABC )

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene made an appearance on The View Tuesday morning ( ABC )

“I feel like I’m sitting next to a completely different Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Hostin said, adding, “You’ve gone so right, it’s like you’re on the left now.”

After Joy Behar jokingly suggested that Greene switch to the Democrat party, Greene replied that she is still a Republican to her core, but that she believes there’s no point in fighting because both parties have their flaws.

“You want to know something. I say this, I think both parties have failed. Both parties have failed,” the Georgia congresswoman said. She went on to insist that she hasn’t changed, but that The View co-hosts were “victims” of social media like she was.

“You all have attacked me many times on this show because of things you've read about me that weren't true, or clips you've seen,” she said. Hostin agreed, “We have.”

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for her fiery attacks on other congresswomen ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene was all smiles during her appearance on The View ( ABC News )

Greene, known for going on verbal tirades against leftist congresswomen like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, also acknowledged that she was expected to go on The View looking for a fight.

“A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things, and for all of us to fight. I didn’t want to do that today. All of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way.”

She concluded, “Women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together.”