MTG tears into ‘pathetic Republican men’ who have attacked her for comments and media tour
Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred controversy Thursday when it was revealed she would appear on the liberal daytime talk show ‘The View’
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene snapped back at ideologically aligned people who have been criticizing her for pushback against her own party, calling them “pathetic Republican men” and insinuating they are misogynistic.
Greene, a well-known supporter of President Donald Trump who years ago peddled conspiracy theories about Jewish space lasers, has become an unlikely critic of her own party over the last few months – becoming angrier about their lack of initiative on healthcare amid the government shutdown.
Subsequent pushback against Greene peaked on Thursday when it was announced she would be a guest on the notoriously liberal daytime talk show “The View” as well as the moderately liberal political commentator show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”
“There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View,” Greene wrote on X in response to criticisms for going on the shows.
“Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard,” she added.
Attached to Greene’s post was a screenshot of her voting card from Liberty Score, a conservative-powered website that assigned a score to lawmakers based on how they vote on legislation.
Greene earned a 100 percent from Liberty Score, meaning she votes all the time for legislation endorsed by the Republican Liberty Caucus, which works to advance legislation aligned with individual rights, limited government and free markets.
“Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY,” Greene added.
Since the government shutdown more than a month ago, Greene has advocated for Republicans to come up with their own plan to make healthcare affordable to Americans – a key issue that drove the shutdown because Democrats want to extend Affordable Healthcare Act tax credits and restore Medicaid provisions.
She’s accused Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of not doing enough and shutting out party members, leaving them in the dark about their efforts. She also said she doesn’t “respect” his decision to send representatives home during the shutdown.
Johnson, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas_ and others have been quick to brush off Greene’s critics and implore voters to do the same.
But Greene’s latest comments about her party’s handling of the shutdown also come months after she broke from her party on the Epstein Files release.
She also became one of the few Republicans to voice opposition to Israel’s offensive in Gaza and call out Israel for committing genocide in Gaza.
