Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a passionate appeal urging Americans to support Gaza, enraging her usual MAGA allies.

The far-right congresswoman has repeatedly denounced Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza in the wake of Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. Last month, she labeled the war a “genocide,” breaking with her Republican colleagues in Congress.

The Republican Congresswoman wrote a lengthy post on X on Saturday asking how Americans would feel if the United States was “bombed day and night because of something horrific our government did,” killing and injuring adults and children, while the rest of the world didn’t come to its aid.

“This is what is happening to Gaza where in spite of what we have all been told, many innocent people and children are being killed and they are not Hamas,” Greene wrote Saturday morning.

“Does Hamas deserve it? Yes. Do innocent people and children deserve it? No,” she continued. “The innocent people in Gaza did not kill and kidnap the innocent people in Israel on Oct 7th.”

open image in gallery Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘compassion’ for Gaza and for the U.S. to stop funding a ‘genocide’ ( AP )

“Just as we spoke out and had compassion for the victims and families of [October 7], how can Americans not speak out and have compassion for the masses of innocent people and children in Gaza?” the GOP firebrand wrote. “Is one type of innocent life worthy and another type of innocent life worth nothing?”

The United States has sent nearly $18 billion in military assistance to Israel since October 7. More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported last month.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to pay for genocide in a foreign country against a foreign people for a foreign war that I had nothing to do with,” Greene concluded. “And I will not be silent about it.”

Just 15 minutes after Greene posted her post on X, far-right activist Laura Loomer commented: “Why are you advocating for GAZANS to come to the US? How is Islamic immigration ‘America First’?”

Last week, Loomer celebrated the State Department’s decision to halt visitor visas for people from Gaza — including temporary visas for privately funded medical care — after she posted a series of videos of flights carrying people from Gaza to the United States and demanded that whoever approved their visas be fired.

The videos, showing children arriving in the country for medical treatment, were posted from HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit that delivers urgent and long-term support to Palestinian children and families. Visitor visas are nonimmigrant visas that allow people to enter the country temporarily, including for medical treatment, according to the State Department.

Other X users seemed to agree with Loomer.

“You have lost my support,” one person responded to Greene. Another called her “an idiot.”

More than half a million people in Gaza are trapped by famine, according to a recent analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a group of international organizations on which the United Nations and aid agencies rely to monitor global hunger crises.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer, who last week celebrated the State Department’s decision to stop visitor visas for people from Gaza, criticized Greene’s take ( Getty Images )

Last month, Greene slammed Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine, who is Jewish and one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel in Congress, after he repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be starved. He has previously suggested Gaza should be "nuked” and “must be destroyed” while labelling a fellow member of Congress a “Muslim terrorist.”

“Release the hostages. Until then, starve away,” he wrote.

Of the starvation in Gaza, Fine said: “This is all a lie anyway.”

“I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children,” Greene posted in response.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza,” she added. “But a Jewish U.S. Representative calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful.”

Loomer again responded to Greene, writing: “There is no genocide in Gaza.”

Her words echo those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who last month claimed that “there is no policy of starvation in Gaza” and “there is no starvation in Gaza.”

The next day, President Donald Trump pushed back, stating that the region is suffering from “real starvation” and “you can’t fake that.”

Greene has repeatedly broken with her party in recent weeks, including her opposition to Trump’s recent artificial intelligence executive order and her call for the Trump administration to release the so-called Epstein files.

“I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene told the Daily Mail earlier this month. “I don't know which one it is.”