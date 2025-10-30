Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Resident MAGA rogue Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered another surprise in her escalating war with House Republican leadership as she announced on Thursday that she would appear on The View next week.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced that Greene would join the ABC daytime talk show on Tuesday, Election Day in several states, which led to applause. This comes as Greene has increasingly opposed the Republican approach to ending the government shutdown, which is approaching the one-month mark.

“I don’t know how many things we agree on,” Goldberg said. “But I know the one thing she and I and all of us at this table agree on is this should not be affecting the American people.”

Greene made the announcement on X as she continues to criticize Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican senators like Ted Cruz.

“I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!” she posted.

Some expressed shock that Greene would go on such a Democrat-leaning show.

“Wow,” Rebecca Katz, an adviser to Democratic Sens. John Fetterman and Ruben Gallego’s campaigns.

Pro-MAGA account The Reckoning also expressed shock.

“They are super excited to use MTG to try to undermine Trump,” it posted. “And Greene is happy to play along.

Greene has increasingly broken with House Republican and Senate leadership in their approach on funding the government. Unlike many Republicans, she has called on Republicans to come up with some solution as Covid-era enhanced tax credits for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace.

House Republicans–including Greene–voted on a a “clean” continuing resolution to keep the government open until November and Johnson has refused to call the House back into session. Democrats in the Senate have blocked the legislation as they argue that any stopgap spending bill should include an extension of the subsidies.

Senate and House Democrats have taken not a small amount of glee in having the MAGA congresswoman who has spouted conspiracy theories on their side.

But this is not the only breaking point Greeene has with Republican leadership. Unlike many Republicans, she ardently opposed President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb nuclear facilities. In addition, she has called Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide” before even many of her Democratic colleagues would.

Greene also defied Johnson when she joined a discharge petition with Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to release information related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) also joined the discharge petition.

But Johnson has refused to call the House back into session ever since Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) won a special election to replace her late father last month. Grijalva said she would join the discharge petition, offering its 218th signature to force a vote, but Johnson has not sworn her in.

Greene told CNN that Grijalva should be sworn in.