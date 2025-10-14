Cheryl Hines roasted by The View co-host Sunny Hostin over husband RFK Jr’s circumcision and autism claims
Cheryl Hines found herself seemingly unprepared for the onslaught of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-related questions Tuesday from The View ‘s co-hosts.
Anticipating a discussion about her forthcoming memoir, Unscripted, Hines instead found herself struggling to answer questions from the daytime talk show’s co-hosts about her husband’s politics.
During a recent Cabinet meeting, Kennedy — serving as the Trump administration’s Health Secretary — floated unsubstantiated claims that people who were circumcised as babies “have double the rate of autism.” That followed his repeated claims, disputed by medical professionals, that there is a link between the over-the-counter pain reliever Tylenol and autism.
The View co-host Sunny Hostin did not hold back in addressing Hines, saying, “Your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history. He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion, and I think it’s just a very dangerous thing. I say it with the utmost respect.”
“Listen, we all have different views here,” Hines said after co-host Joy Behar tried to cut into the conversation. “And when you say misinformation and disinformation,” she continued before Hostin interrupted: “He’s connecting circumcision to autism!”
Kennedy’s claims have been disputed by medical professionals, as decades of research have shown no direct connection between autism and acetaminophen.
Hines, married to Kennedy since 2014, was also pressed on the topic by co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child. She brought up Kennedy’s unsubstantiated claims linking Tylenol to autism, and his warning to pregnant moms not to take the pain reliever.
“I know you’re not a medical professional,” Farah Griffin quipped asking Hines what she would say “to women who now feel anxious and nervous because their doctor’s telling them one thing but the top public health professional is telling them something very different.”
“Well, they ... they ... said,” Hines began, clearly hesitating before continuing, “consult your doctor before taking it.”
“That was the ... that’s what ... they were saying. And that ... holds.”
Some viewers were dismayed by Hines’ appearance, as well as her responses.
“Cheryl is delusional to think she was going to come on #TheView and peddle what ever it is that she's trying to sell to Americans, and these ladies weren't going to talk about her weird ass husband trying to kill us,” one angry viewer wrote.
“She is walking on eggshells trying to defend her husband. She can’t. #theview,” another said while a third agreed: “Hey @CherylHines...kick rocks. Your husband is dangerous & there is nothing funny about the BS he is spewing. I wouldn't buy your book to start a bonfire.”
