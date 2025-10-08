Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin reveals first pregnancy after ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Farah Griffin also opened up about her fertility struggles

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Wednesday 08 October 2025 12:22 EDT
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has announced the news of her first pregnancy with husband Justin Griffin.

Farah Griffin, 36, shared the news first with People before revealing her secret to her colleagues during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show.

Farah Griffin shared the news with her colleagues by referencing an old clip that had gone viral of Whoopi Goldberg asking if she was pregnant.

The clip played and Farah Griffin, rubbing her growing baby bump, asked Goldberg: “So Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?”

The audience erupted in applause as each co-host embraced and congratulated Farah Griffin. “We’re having a baby!” the co-hosts cheered.

“Baby boy Griffin arrives this February,” Farah Griffin said, laughing as she added: “I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore.”

“I’m so overjoyed, and I shared with all of you that I went through IVF. It was hard, it took us about a year, it took us five rounds. But he’s here, he’s coming,” she continued.

Elaborating on her IVF journey, Farah Griffin told People: “IVF, it was an emotional roller coaster. My first round wasn't bad but I got over-confident and started my second right away, and let me tell you, it's unlike anything I've experienced. You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body.”

