Donald Trump Jr is reminding The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin of a promise she made about the release of Israeli hostages last year.

Farah Griffin is a former White House director of strategic communications who worked under President Trump during his first term, but resigned and later revealed she voted for Kamala Harris in the last election.

In December 2024, she spoke about her hopes and fears around Trump’s second term, and claimed on air: “If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it!’”

The remark caused fellow host Sunny Hostin to respond: “Please don't do that.”

After Griffin joked that Hostin would “knock it right off my head”, she concluded: “You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out, relentlessly, the wrongdoing.”

Earlier today, President Trump hailed a “momentous” breakthrough and “the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East” after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and detainees.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr campaigning for his father in Charleston, South Carolina in February 2024 ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

Emotional reunions took place across Israel, Gaza and the West Bank after all 20 living Israeli hostages and captives were released by Hamas, before Israel released more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees.

In response to the news, Donald Trump Jr retweeted the clip of Farah Griffin on The View from last December, along with the comment: “Sending this to the top. Let’s go.”

On Monday’s episode of The View, Farah Griffin did not wear a MAGA hat but did praise Trump’s role in securing the ceasefire, which she said would be a “historic, massive diplomatic achievement” if the peace deal holds.

open image in gallery Alyssa Farah Griffin appearing on ABC’s ‘The View’ ( ABC - The View )

She added: “I think everyone should be able to celebrate it. And listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal. They personally met with Hamas.

“I used to be of the mind we don’t negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So, thank God, I pray that this peace holds.”

At the summit in Egypt where the deal was signed, Trump spoke of how moved he was by seeing Israeli hostages being reunited with their families.

“It's a beautiful thing to see,” he said. “In one sense, it's so horrible that it could have taken place, but in another sense, it's so beautiful to see a new and beautiful day is rising.”