MTG gets into Congressional shouting match over school lunches and feeding the poor

A Democratic lawmaker shouted down Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight Committee meeting Wednesday, accusing the far-right lawmaker of calling school lunches and Social Security “garbage.”

Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico offered an amendment to a tax cuts bill that would help prevent President Donald Trump from slashing or privatizing benefits, including Social Security, Medicaid, food assistance and housing income support.

“We know that millions of Americans will lose access to health care if these Medicaid benefits get cut…our low-income families would lose access to food assistance, whether that's SNAP assistance to buy groceries or whether that's school lunches,” Stansbury said.

Greene hit back, accusing her “Democrat colleagues” of spreading “garbage.”

“This is a budget process, and so for the American people watching at home, our Democrat colleagues are sitting here trying to score points and spread more lies and divisiveness about Republicans in order to spread more garbage across the country,” she said.

open image in gallery Greene accused her ‘Democrat colleagues’ of spreading ‘garbage’ and spreading ‘more lies’ ( House Oversight Committee )

Stansbury then asked her colleagues to be “conscious of language.”

“In this room just a few moments ago, our friends across the aisle used the word ‘garbage; to refer to our fight to protect your Social Security,” Stansbury said.

“I am so sorry. But seniors, veterans, children whose parents have died, kids on school lunches, are not garbage,” she exclaimed. “The American people are asking us to fight for them, and the fight for their rights, for the funding that keeps them alive, the fight to help the people of this country is not garbage.”

open image in gallery Representative Melanie Stansbury slammed Greene's use of the term 'garbage' ( House Oversight Committee )

This comes after Greene claimed it will cost Republicans “bigly” in the 2028 midterms if they don’t fall into line with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

In a poll on X this week, Greene asked users if they would vote for Republicans in the 2028 midterms even if they failed to deliver on Trump’s promises of “no tax on tips, overtime, and social security.” Eighty-four percent of users responded “no.”

Greene posted these results with the caption: “Not delivering President Trump’s campaign promises of NO TAX on tips, overtime, and Social Security will cost Republicans the midterms bigly.”

The House agreed to a budget resolution Monday that will serve as the vehicle for Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which would include increased immigration enforcement spending, more energy production and an extension of the 2017 tax cuts.

While most Republicans support implementing Trump’s promises, some have expressed concerns and warn that these tax cuts must be accompanied by hard-line spending cuts. That’s because renewing his 2017 cuts are estimated to add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.