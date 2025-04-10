Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mike Johnson pushes back budget vote as he continues to search for support from conservative opposition

Joining Senate’s John Thune as holdouts balk over deficit spending, Johnson promises final budget will include steep cuts

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 10 April 2025 10:38 EDT
Comments
Speaker Mike Johnson arrives at a press conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Speaker Mike Johnson arrives at a press conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Getty Images)

Speaker Mike Johnson appeared at a joint press conference with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Thursday as the two tried to convince holdout conservative Republicans to back a Senate budget framework without language guaranteeing that committee chairs will find at least $1.5trn in spending cuts.

But the two seemed to struggle to win over that contingent of conservative deficit hawks as a vote on the budget framework supported by President Donald Trump was pushed back several times Thursday morning.

Originally, the vote was scheduled by the speaker to take place Wednesday evening. But after more than an hour of negotiations and delays on and off the House floor, it was called off. Voting on the resolution began shortly after 10:30am.

More to follow...

