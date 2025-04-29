Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MTG signals the one thing that will cost Republicans ‘bigly’ in midterms in warning to colleagues

Republicans are at odds on whether to pass Trump’s tax cuts, which could introduce $4.6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 29 April 2025 13:42 EDT
Comments
Related: MTG's town hall interrupted by multiple protestors

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that it will cost Republicans “bigly” in the 2028 midterms if they don’t fall into line with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

In a poll on X, the far-right firebrand from Georgia asked users if they would vote for Republicans in the 2028 midterms even if they failed to deliver on Trump’s promises of “no tax on tips, overtime, and social security.”

“Some ‘conservative’ House Republicans are fighting against President Trump’s tax campaign promises,” Greene wrote in a caption accompanying the poll.

Eighty-four percent of users responded “no.”

Greene posted these results with the caption: “Not delivering President Trump’s campaign promises of NO TAX on tips, overtime, and Social Security will cost Republicans the midterms bigly.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that it will cost Republicans ‘bigly’ if they don’t fall in line with President Donald Trump’s tax agenda
Marjorie Taylor Greene said that it will cost Republicans ‘bigly’ if they don’t fall in line with President Donald Trump’s tax agenda (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to implement sweeping tax cuts and maintain the those introduced in his first term through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts in 2017. Now, those 2017 cuts are up for renewal, and it’s up to Congress to extend them.

The House agreed to a budget resolution Monday that will serve as the vehicle for Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which would include increased immigration enforcement spending, more energy production and an extension of the 2017 tax cuts.

Republicans in both chambers are poised to pass the bill via budget reconciliation, a process that allows them to avoid a filibuster. That’s because reconciliation bills — unlike most bills — don’t need support from 60 Senators to move forward as long as the legislation relates to the budget. Instead, reconciliation requires a simple 51-vote majority, and Republicans have 53 seats in the Senate.

While most Republicans support implementing Trump’s promises, some have expressed concerns and warn that these tax cuts must be accompanied by hard-line spending cuts, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s because renewing his 2017 cuts are estimated to add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, NBC News reports.

President Donald Trump wants to renew his 2017 tax cuts, but some Republicans are concerned it could add trillions to the national debt over the next 10 years
President Donald Trump wants to renew his 2017 tax cuts, but some Republicans are concerned it could add trillions to the national debt over the next 10 years (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Republicans concerned about the deficit the tax cuts could cause include Representative David Schweikert and Representative Lloyd Smucker, according to the Journal.

Greene’s remarks come days after protesters disrupted her town hall event in Georgia. Two people were tased, at least six were removed and at least one person was charged with disorderly conduct at the April 15 event.

After the event, Greene praised the protesters’ removal.

“I’m glad they got thrown out,” she said. “That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in