MTG signals the one thing that will cost Republicans ‘bigly’ in midterms in warning to colleagues
Republicans are at odds on whether to pass Trump’s tax cuts, which could introduce $4.6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that it will cost Republicans “bigly” in the 2028 midterms if they don’t fall into line with President Donald Trump’s agenda.
In a poll on X, the far-right firebrand from Georgia asked users if they would vote for Republicans in the 2028 midterms even if they failed to deliver on Trump’s promises of “no tax on tips, overtime, and social security.”
“Some ‘conservative’ House Republicans are fighting against President Trump’s tax campaign promises,” Greene wrote in a caption accompanying the poll.
Eighty-four percent of users responded “no.”
Greene posted these results with the caption: “Not delivering President Trump’s campaign promises of NO TAX on tips, overtime, and Social Security will cost Republicans the midterms bigly.”
Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to implement sweeping tax cuts and maintain the those introduced in his first term through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts in 2017. Now, those 2017 cuts are up for renewal, and it’s up to Congress to extend them.
The House agreed to a budget resolution Monday that will serve as the vehicle for Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which would include increased immigration enforcement spending, more energy production and an extension of the 2017 tax cuts.
Republicans in both chambers are poised to pass the bill via budget reconciliation, a process that allows them to avoid a filibuster. That’s because reconciliation bills — unlike most bills — don’t need support from 60 Senators to move forward as long as the legislation relates to the budget. Instead, reconciliation requires a simple 51-vote majority, and Republicans have 53 seats in the Senate.
While most Republicans support implementing Trump’s promises, some have expressed concerns and warn that these tax cuts must be accompanied by hard-line spending cuts, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s because renewing his 2017 cuts are estimated to add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, NBC News reports.
Republicans concerned about the deficit the tax cuts could cause include Representative David Schweikert and Representative Lloyd Smucker, according to the Journal.
Greene’s remarks come days after protesters disrupted her town hall event in Georgia. Two people were tased, at least six were removed and at least one person was charged with disorderly conduct at the April 15 event.
After the event, Greene praised the protesters’ removal.
“I’m glad they got thrown out,” she said. “That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen.”
