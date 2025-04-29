Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that it will cost Republicans “bigly” in the 2028 midterms if they don’t fall into line with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

In a poll on X, the far-right firebrand from Georgia asked users if they would vote for Republicans in the 2028 midterms even if they failed to deliver on Trump’s promises of “no tax on tips, overtime, and social security.”

“Some ‘conservative’ House Republicans are fighting against President Trump’s tax campaign promises,” Greene wrote in a caption accompanying the poll.

Eighty-four percent of users responded “no.”

Greene posted these results with the caption: “Not delivering President Trump’s campaign promises of NO TAX on tips, overtime, and Social Security will cost Republicans the midterms bigly.”

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene said that it will cost Republicans ‘bigly’ if they don’t fall in line with President Donald Trump’s tax agenda ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to implement sweeping tax cuts and maintain the those introduced in his first term through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts in 2017. Now, those 2017 cuts are up for renewal, and it’s up to Congress to extend them.

The House agreed to a budget resolution Monday that will serve as the vehicle for Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which would include increased immigration enforcement spending, more energy production and an extension of the 2017 tax cuts.

Republicans in both chambers are poised to pass the bill via budget reconciliation, a process that allows them to avoid a filibuster. That’s because reconciliation bills — unlike most bills — don’t need support from 60 Senators to move forward as long as the legislation relates to the budget. Instead, reconciliation requires a simple 51-vote majority, and Republicans have 53 seats in the Senate.

While most Republicans support implementing Trump’s promises, some have expressed concerns and warn that these tax cuts must be accompanied by hard-line spending cuts, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s because renewing his 2017 cuts are estimated to add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, NBC News reports.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump wants to renew his 2017 tax cuts, but some Republicans are concerned it could add trillions to the national debt over the next 10 years ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Republicans concerned about the deficit the tax cuts could cause include Representative David Schweikert and Representative Lloyd Smucker, according to the Journal.

Greene’s remarks come days after protesters disrupted her town hall event in Georgia. Two people were tased, at least six were removed and at least one person was charged with disorderly conduct at the April 15 event.

After the event, Greene praised the protesters’ removal.

“I’m glad they got thrown out,” she said. “That’s exactly what I wanted to see happen.”