Protester tased as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall repeatedly disrupted

‘This is a peaceful town hall,’ the Georgia Congresswoman can be heard saying after a protester was just tased

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Tuesday 15 April 2025 19:42 EDT
A protester resists being removed by an Acworth Police officer as Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene participates in her Cobb County Town Hall at the Acworth Community Center in Acworth, Georgia on April 15
A protester resists being removed by an Acworth Police officer as Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene participates in her Cobb County Town Hall at the Acworth Community Center in Acworth, Georgia on April 15 (EPA)

Protesters disrupted Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall, including one who appears to have been tased.

At least six people were removed as the Republican Congresswoman spoke at a town hall in her home state of Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When one resisted arrest, he appeared to have been tased, social media videos show.

One clip captured a man wearing a black hoodie surrounded by five officers in the corner of the room, appearing to resist arrest. The protester can be heard yelling an expletive before he’s caught on camera getting tased.

The crowd can be heard cheering and clapping after the stun gun went off.

Rep. Greene then says: “This is a peaceful town hall.”

The Independent has reached out to Acworth Police for more information.

“Are you really doing this?” another protester — a man in a gray hoodie — repeated as two police officers physically forced him out of the room, a separate video captured. The officers kept telling him to “stop” as the protester appeared to try to break free from their grips.

As the chaotic group nears the door to exit the town hall, one of the officers can be seen tumbling to the ground, bringing the gray hoodie-sporting man with him.

In a separate clip, a protester holding up a “Jail 4 inside traders” sign can be seen being escorted from the town hall.

