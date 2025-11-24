Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert F. Kennedy sent reporter Olivia Nuzzi raunchy self-penned poetry during the pair’s alleged digital affair, which began when the pair met in 2023.

It is the latest in a series of bombshell reveals by journalist and former Politico reporter Ryan Lizza, who was engaged to Nuzzi, a former New York magazine star journalist.

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” the Health and Human Services secretary allegedly wrote, according to The Daily Beast.

“Drink from me Love. I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Don’t spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

Lizza, who was fired from The New Yorker in 2017 over alleged sexual misconduct, made the scandalous claims in a fiery article on his website, as his former partner gears up to release her tell-all book “American Canto.”

open image in gallery Reporter Olivia Nuzzi arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He said that the poem, which he did not explain how he obtained, along with “many others, too explicit to print”, changed everything in his relationship with Nuzzi.

“Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called felching,” he added of the poems. Felching refers to a sexual act too explicit to be outlined here.

Lizza, who had alleged in a previous tell-all article that Nuzzi had a “digital” relationship with RFK Jr, has also claimed that his ex-fiancée also has relationships with MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and disgraced South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford.

Lizza’s article, entitled Part 1: How I Found Out, published on Telos News, was written after “silence” no longer seemed “advisable or even possible,” he said.

According to the article, Lizza discovered his ex’s alleged affair after he found a half-finished love letter addressed to another man. “‘If I swallowed every drop of water from the tower above your house,’ Olivia had written, ‘I would still thirst for you,’” Lizza claimed in the article.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Unfortunately, the lack of a water tower on our Georgetown home’s roof ruled me out as the note’s intended recipient,” Lizza continued. “I flipped to another page and saw a name and the first line of an unfinished love letter to him that included enough details to confirm a physical relationship and the hint of some kind of falling out.

“My heart stopped when I realized who he was.

“He was a famous politician, 32 years older than Olivia, and well-known for a sex scandal.”

Lizza claimed in the article that Nuzzi had engaged in an affair with Sanford, who resigned as South Carolina’s governor in 2009 following the revelation that he had cheated on his wife.

Nuzzi has also released extracts from her upcoming memoir, describing how she grappled with her desire for RFK.

She acknowledged an emotional relationship with him but said her reporting was not affected, before New York magazine put her on leave, and Lizza broke off the engagement.