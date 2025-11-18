Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ex-boyfriend of Olivia Nuzzi, the journalist who allegedly had a “digital” relationship with Robert F Kennedy Jr, has claimed that his ex-fiancée also slept with MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and disgraced South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford.

Ryan Lizza, Nuzzi’s ex-partner, penned a fiery article on his website in which he made the scandalous claims, as his former girlfriend gears up to release her tell-all book American Canto.

Lizza’s article, entitled Part 1: How I Found Out, published on Telos News and written after “silence” no longer seemed “advisable or even possible,” according to Nuzzi’s ex-boyfriend.

According to the article, Lizza discovered his ex’s alleged affair after he found a half-finished love letter addressed to another man.

“‘If I swallowed every drop of water from the tower above your house,’ Olivia had written, ‘I would still thirst for you,’” Lizza wrote in the article.

“Unfortunately, the lack of a water tower on our Georgetown home’s roof ruled me out as the note’s intended recipient,” Lizza continued. “I flipped to another page and saw a name and the first line of an unfinished love letter to him that included enough details to confirm a physical relationship and the hint of some kind of falling out.

“My heart stopped when I realized who he was.

“He was a famous politician, 32 years older than Olivia, and well-known for a sex scandal.”

open image in gallery Olivia Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, has claimed that she slept with MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford ( Getty Images for CBS News )

Lizza claimed in the article that Nuzzi had engaged in an affair with Mark Sanford, who resigned as South Carolina’s governor in 2009 following the revelation that he had cheated on his wife.

Nuzzi covered Sanford’s failed 2020 presidential campaign and, according to Lizza, became “infatuated” with the controversial politician. After that, she began sending him “increasingly risque pictures and texts” and slept with him one night at his home, while allegedly telling Lizza that she was caring for her sick mother.

In his Part 1: How I Found Out article, though, Lizza made a second explosive claim. He alleged that his ex-fiancée had also been in a relationship with MSNBC host Keith Olbermann.

Lizza said that Olbermann had given Nuzzi Tom Ford and Herve Leger clothing, as well as “$15,000 worth of Cartier jewelry” by the famous broadcaster.

He claimed that she “fled” her home in New Jersey and lived with Olbermann while he “paid for her to attend college.” Eventually, she began to feel “stalked” by the MSNBC host and “hatched a plan” with Lizza to escape, according to her former fiancé.

Olbermann responded to the article in an explosive social media post, which skipped the allegations made against him and instead mocked her alleged affair with Sanford.

“Ryan Lizza appears to be accusing Olivia Nuzzi of an affair with Mark Sanford when she was covering HIM in 2020?” he posted, including a facepalm emoji.

He also responded to a comment that claimed that he had the “worst taste in women” on X, which included a screenshot of Lizza’s article.

open image in gallery Nuzzi allegedly had an affair with Secretary of Health Robert F Kennedy Jr and appears to refer to him as “The Politician” in American Canto ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

“You left out Sinema and Ingraham,” he wrote. “OTOH, I've been dating since 1974, there have been great women too, you just didn't know them because not all my choices have been bad.”

The bombshell claims come as Washington, D.C., braces for the release of Nuzzi’s book American Canto. In the book, she details a relationship with a man she calls “The Politician.”

Although she never names him, many have speculated that she is referring to Robert F Kennedy Jr., with whom she allegedly had a “digital” relationship.

In excerpts of her book, seen by The Daily Beast, Nuzzi refers to “The Politician” making stomach-twisting jokes about the dead worm that allegedly lives inside his brain.

RFJ Jr has been widely reported as having a dead worm in his head and previously told reporters that he thinks his health problems could be "caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died".

According to Nuzzi, though, her “Politician” had a doctor examine his brain scans, which showed that there was “likely” no parasite inside his head.

open image in gallery Lizza claimed that Nuzzi had an affair with Mark Sanford during the South Carolinian’s presidential campaign ( Davis Turner/Getty Images )

In her text, she also claimed that the “Politician,” which she never names as being Kennedy Jr, enjoyed taking psychedelics and smoking DMT. However, RFK Jr has claimed to be “sober” for decades.

RFK Jr and Nuzzi crossed paths while she covered the current HHS Secretary’s presidential campaign.

A source told The New York Post that Nuzzi had “bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist.”

Meanwhile, court documents filed by Nuzzi include claims that the health secretary wanted to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” her.

After the scandal erupted, Nuzzi left her job at New York Magazine and began working as West Coast editor at Vanity Fair.

Although the release date of her upcoming book has yet to be announced, Simon and Schuster have described the book as "a mesmerizing firsthand account of the warping of American reality over the past decade as Donald Trump has risen to dominance—from a participatory witness who got so far inside the distortion field that it swallowed her whole."

The Independent has contacted Mark Sanford, Keith Olbermann, Ryan Lizza, Olivia Nuzzi and the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.