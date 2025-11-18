Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says America’s new diet guidelines will be released next month

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, announced new dietary guidelines will be released next month.
  • The new guidelines will end the 'war on saturated fats' and emphasise the importance of protein and saturated fats.
  • Current national guidelines recommend saturated fat makes up less than 10 per cent of daily calories, with the American Heart Association suggesting even less due to heart disease risks.
  • Kennedy personally follows a carnivore diet, consisting of meat, fish, eggs, and full-fat dairy products.
  • He is also advocating for the elimination of petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, citing them as 'poisonous compounds' harmful to children's health.
