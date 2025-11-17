Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced new diet guidelines will be released next month as part of the “war on saturated fats.”

Kennedy said at the Food Allergy Fund Leadership Forum on Monday, “We’re ending the war on saturated fats in this country. So, we’re going to publish dietary guidelines that are going to stress the importance of protein and saturated fats,” The Hill reported.

“And those will come out, I think, next month,” Kennedy said. “I think that will really revolutionize the food system in the country, the food culture in this country.”

According to current national dietary guidelines, saturated fat should make up less than 10 percent of a person’s calories per day starting at the age of two. There are also recommended limits on added sugars and sodium.

open image in gallery Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced new diet guidelines that will be released next month as part of the 'war on saturated fats' ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

The American Heart Association warns that too much saturated fat can raise a person’s bad cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The association recommends an even smaller fraction of saturated fat in a person’s diet — 6 percent of their total daily calories.

Kennedy has said that he follows a carnivore diet, which features meats such as beef, pork and poultry as well as seafood. Eggs and full-fat dairy products such as cheese and butter are also included.

The health secretary previously talked about his diet to Fox News: “It’s mainly meat and then fermented — anything fermented. So, a lot of yogurt, good yogurt without sugar in it. Then, coleslaw and kimchi and all kinds of fermented vegetables.”

“I would say it’s dramatically changed my, you know, everything,” he said.

open image in gallery Kennedy has said that he follows a carnivore diet, which features meats such as beef, pork and poultry as well as seafood ( Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images )

Kennedy has also been pushing to change other parts of Americans’ diets, including the elimination of petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026 as part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative.

Kennedy has called these synthetic dyes “poisonous compounds” that “pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development.”

The Food and Drug Administration said on its website that scientific evidence shows “most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them.”