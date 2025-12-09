Whoopi Goldberg wipes sweat off The View guest Leslie Jones in candid discussion of menopause
Joy Behar told the comedian she should ‘be past menopause by now’
Things are getting heated on The View.
Comedian Leslie Jones, 58, joined the ABC talk show co-hosts during Tuesday’s episode to promote her new comedy special Leslie Jones: Part Two, but the interview descended into chaos when the TV personalities noticed Jones appeared to be getting hot.
Jones, dressed in a red off-shoulder sweater dress, confided in the women that she often faces hot flashes due to menopause, joking: “The heat that comes off of me could light a small city in Guadalajara.”
The panelists then began to fan Jones with the papers in front of them — but it was not enough for Whoopi Goldberg, who got up and walked over to Jones’s seat, where she dabbed the sweat off the Saturday Night Live alumni’s face.
The co-hosts of The View began to laugh as Goldberg, 70, took it to the next level by fanning Jones with a towel before blowing on her face.
In what appeared to be a concerned remark to Jones, Joy Behar told her that she should be past menopausal symptoms because the normal age range is from 45 to 55 years old.
“Do we got beef?” Jones fired back at Behar, causing the women to break out into more laughter.
Fans of The View were delighted by all the sweat jokes and shared their reactions on social media, with one writing: “I am LOVING this segment with Leslie Jones! The ladies really showed up for her in a ‘hot’ flash. That's sisterhood!”
“Hot flashes ain’t no joke Leslie Jones.Whoopi is fanning her lol,” another observed.
A third added, “That whole building has menopausal people, someone get her an electric hand fan. Surely someone has one. I have one right next to me right now. She needs to trade the rag for one of those little fans. These work for that inferno of heat.”
When the show returned from an ad break, Jones had been given a handheld fan. Before the end of her appearance, the comedian promised to return to the show on a less flustered note.
