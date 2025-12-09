Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Things are getting heated on The View.

Comedian Leslie Jones, 58, joined the ABC talk show co-hosts during Tuesday’s episode to promote her new comedy special Leslie Jones: Part Two, but the interview descended into chaos when the TV personalities noticed Jones appeared to be getting hot.

Jones, dressed in a red off-shoulder sweater dress, confided in the women that she often faces hot flashes due to menopause, joking: “The heat that comes off of me could light a small city in Guadalajara.”

The panelists then began to fan Jones with the papers in front of them — but it was not enough for Whoopi Goldberg, who got up and walked over to Jones’s seat, where she dabbed the sweat off the Saturday Night Live alumni’s face.

The co-hosts of The View began to laugh as Goldberg, 70, took it to the next level by fanning Jones with a towel before blowing on her face.

Whoopi Goldberg blew on Leslie Jones to cool her down during Tuesday's episode of 'The View' ( The View/ABC )

In what appeared to be a concerned remark to Jones, Joy Behar told her that she should be past menopausal symptoms because the normal age range is from 45 to 55 years old.

“Do we got beef?” Jones fired back at Behar, causing the women to break out into more laughter.

Fans of The View were delighted by all the sweat jokes and shared their reactions on social media, with one writing: “I am LOVING this segment with Leslie Jones! The ladies really showed up for her in a ‘hot’ flash. That's sisterhood!”

“Hot flashes ain’t no joke Leslie Jones.Whoopi is fanning her lol,” another observed.

A third added, “That whole building has menopausal people, someone get her an electric hand fan. Surely someone has one. I have one right next to me right now. She needs to trade the rag for one of those little fans. These work for that inferno of heat.”

When the show returned from an ad break, Jones had been given a handheld fan. Before the end of her appearance, the comedian promised to return to the show on a less flustered note.

More to follow...