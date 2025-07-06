Experts reveal their seven tips for managing menopause symptoms in a heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While summer's warmth is often welcomed, for individuals navigating menopause, the rising temperatures can significantly intensify symptoms, making the season particularly challenging.

However, relief is at hand.

Dr Naomi Potter, a leading menopause specialist and founder of Menopause Care, offers expert guidance on managing these heightened effects.

She explains why menopausal symptoms may feel more intense and frequent in warmer weather, and shares seven practical strategies to help individuals stay cool, comfortable, and in control throughout the summer months.

open image in gallery Experts give their tips to manage your symptoms in rising temperatures ( PA )

Hot flushes

Hot flushes, sweating and skin discomfort can make spending time outdoors feel overwhelming, particularly in warmer weather.

“Hot flushes are one of the most common menopause symptoms and they can become noticeably worse in warm weather,” notes Potter. “That’s because your body’s internal thermostat, which is regulated by the hypothalamus, becomes more sensitive during menopause due to the drop in oestrogen.

“Even a slight rise in temperature, like on a hot day, can trigger a flush or make existing ones feel more intense. Many women find that during the summer months, hot flushes come on more frequently, last longer, and are harder to manage.”

Night sweats

open image in gallery Sweating at night can be very unpleasant ( PA )

“Night sweats are one of the hallmark symptoms of menopause and can vary in intensity, but often entail waking up drenched in sweat, which can be both exhausting and disruptive to sleep,” says Potter. “During warmer months, high temperatures and humidity can make night sweats more frequent and more intense.”

This can have both short and long-term consequences on your health and wellbeing.

“Struggling to stay cool at night can lead to broken sleep, fatigue, and a knock-on effect on mood, energy and concentration the next day,” explains Potter. “Poor sleep has a well-established link with increased stress and emotional sensitivity. So, if night sweats are affecting your quality of life, it’s important to speak to your doctor as there are treatment options, including HRT that can make a big difference.”

Mood

open image in gallery Try to keep on top of your water intake and sleep in order to avoid feeling irritable in the heat ( PA )

“Many women already experience changes in mood during perimenopause and menopause, including increased irritability, anxiety, or low mood, due in part to fluctuating hormone levels, particularly oestrogen,” highlights Potter. “But when you add the impact of hot weather into the mix, these emotional shifts can feel more intense.

“Dehydration and fatigue from heat exposure can further reduce your ability to cope with everyday challenges, making you feel more on edge or emotionally overwhelmed.”

Here are 7 tips on how to manage menopause symptoms in the summer…

1. Stay hydrated

open image in gallery Taking lots of water on is key ( PA )

“Hormonal changes, combined with sweating from hot flushes and warm weather can lead to dehydration more quickly,” explains Potter. “Keep a water bottle with you, sip regularly, and include water-rich foods like cucumber, watermelon and leafy greens in your meals.

“Try to limit alcohol and caffeine, as both can be dehydrating and may worsen symptoms like flushes or anxiety.”

2. Dress to stay cool

“Choose loose-fitting, breathable fabrics like cotton, bamboo or linen and stick to light colours to reflect heat,” advises Potter. “This applies to nightwear and bedding too. You might also find moisture-wicking underwear helpful if you’re dealing with excessive sweating.”

3. Create a cool sleeping environment

open image in gallery Picking the right bedding can help you stay cool at night ( PA )

“Sleep can be especially disrupted in summer, so keep your bedroom cool with fans, open windows or air conditioning if you have it,” recommends Potter. “Cooling pillows, light cotton bedding and even a cool shower before bed can help.”

4. Avoid overheating during the day

“If possible, plan outdoor activities or exercise for the early morning or evening when temperatures are lower,” suggests Potter. “If you’re exercising in the heat, pace yourself and choose shaded or indoor environments when needed.”

5. Be mindful of symptom triggers

“Certain foods and drinks can trigger or intensify symptoms for some women,” highlights Potter. “Common culprits include spicy food, caffeine, alcohol and sugar.

“Keep a simple symptom diary to help you notice any patterns, and try reducing things that make your symptoms worse.”

6. Support your sleep routine

“Good sleep hygiene is essential,” stresses Potter. “Try to go to bed and wake up at consistent times, wind down with a calming routine in the evening, and avoid screens before bed.”

7. Manage stress and support your mental wellbeing

“Hot weather can amplify emotional symptoms like irritability or anxiety,” says Potter. “Gentle exercise like yoga, stretching or walking in nature can really help.

“Mindfulness and breathing exercises can also help, or just take regular breaks to check in with yourself. Menopause is a lot to navigate – emotionally and physically – and being kind to yourself is just as important as any lifestyle tweak.”