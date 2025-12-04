Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
‘No Tylenol for you’: The View’s Joy Behar jokes with pregnant Alyssa Farah Griffin after illness

Griffin is pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Griffin

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Thursday 04 December 2025 12:01 EST
Trump slams The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has returned to the talk show panel after an illness took her out for three days.

The pregnant TV personality, 36, was missing from the popular ABC show earlier this week due to a stomach virus. She is six months pregnant with her and her husband Justin Griffin’s first child.

“I’m feeling totally better but getting sick while you’re pregnant is no sick,” Griffin said after her co-hosts welcomed her back on the show during Thursday’s episode.

Co-host Joy Behar then poked fun at Griffin, a former aide to President Donald Trump by referring to Trump’s controversial and unfounded claims that taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism.

“No Tylenol for you!” Behar jokingly said to Griffin. She laughed and responded, “Well I can’t have anything.”

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has returned to the show after missing three days due to a stomach virus
'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has returned to the show after missing three days due to a stomach virus (ABC/The View)

The co-hosts then celebrated the fact that Griffin will be the first host in years to bring a baby on the show.

More to follow...

