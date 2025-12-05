Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro asserted Thursday evening that Americans do not care about the “double tap” boat strike controversy embroiling Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – arguing that they’re more focused on the cost of living.

Appearing on NewsNation’s CUOMO, Shapiro brushed aside any concern about the legality of the September boat strikes in which the U.S. reportedly killed shipwrecked survivors of the first strike.

“I don’t. I frankly don’t think that Americans care very much about what is being reported with regard to Secretary Hegseth,” Shapiro told host Chris Cuomo and guest Stephen A. Smith.

“The thing people actually care about, obviously, is the cost of living,” Shapiro added.

Over the last week, Hegseth and the Trump administration have fiercely denied allegations that the defense secretary ordered a second strike on an alleged Venezuelan “drug boat” in the Caribbean that killed survivors – potentially amounting to a war crime – but said the admiral who they say ordered it was acting within the law.

open image in gallery Shapiro brushed aside concern over the ‘double tap’ strike or that Hegseth had ordered it ( REUTERS )

While the “double-tap” boat strike story has engulfed the news, Shapiro said that not only is the average person not paying attention, but recent news reports assert Hegseth did not even order the second strike.

“I’m not even sure what we’re arguing about at this point; it does feel like a distraction from other things,” Shapiro added, mimicking language used by the president and his allies.

Shapiro, who co-founded the online right-wing media company The Daily Wire, insinuated Democrats had raised the “war crime” concerns to elevate Senator Mark Kelly’s public notability or justify a recent video made by Kelly and five other Democrats.

The video, which has become subject to investigation by the Trump administration, featured six Democrats – all of whom are veterans or former members of the intelligence community – reminding active military service members they are not required to obey illegal orders.

Although the Democrats did not name a specific order that defied the Constitution, the video enraged Trump, who accused them of sedition and claimed their behavior was punishable by death.

open image in gallery Admiral Frank ‘Mitch’ Bradley arrives on the Hill to give testimony about the airstrike on a boat the Trump administration claims was involved in drug-running ( Getty )

Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin later said the video was made after hearing concerns from service members over the administration’s repeated strikes on boats accused of trafficking narcotics to the U.S.

Even after the reports of the “double tap” strike raised concerns about the legality of the attacks, the administration and Trump allies have remained steady in claiming they are justified and legal.

On Thursday, those claims were backed by Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, the officer in charge of the September 2 strike against the alleged drug boat, who showed some lawmakers in the House and Senate the video of the strike and said Hegseth had not ordered the second strike.