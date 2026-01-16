The Apprentice aftershow gets brand new host after Tom Allen quits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Scanlon has been announced as the presenter of brand new Apprentice companion show Unfinished Business after Tom Allen quit his role on You’re Fired.

TV host Scanlon, who partnered with professional dancer Carlos Gu during the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has also been rumoured as a favourite to take over hosting duties from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who quit at the end of last year.

For now, she will front future episodes of Unfinished Business, a revamped version of You’re Fired, which has been running weekly to coincide with The Apprentice since 2006. Comedian Allen joined the show in 2016, taking over from Mock the Week’s Dara Ó Briain.

A photo of Scanlon was shared on the official The Apprentice Instagram page, with a statement reading: “Angela Scanlon has packed her briefcase and is ready for business – this time, to present The Apprentice: Unfinished Business!

“Alongside featuring industry experts and celebrity fans, The Apprentice: Unfinished Business will also see the first interviews with fired candidates each week, with Angela and the panel dissecting all the drama and behind-the-scenes intel.”

Fans reacted with delight at the news, with one riffing on The Apprentice’s Alan Sugar and his famous catchphrase: “You’re hired! Welcome onboard.”

“Yes!” Scanlon responded to another fan, confirming: “BBC Two straight after the main show xx.”

She also shared an official statement to the BBC, commenting: “Having recently gone toe-to-toe with Lord Sugar in the boardroom, I have never understood or loved this iconic show more! To be part of The Apprentice as it heads into its 20th year is an absolute treat.

“I can't wait to get suited and booted and sit down with candidates and celeb fans each week to unpack the drama, make sense of the madness and hopefully walk away with some business advice while I’m at it!"

Scanlon featured on a celebrity version of the show that aired over Christmas.

Allen announced his departure after six years presenting the show, sharing an emotional statement in which he paid tribute to his co-stars.

Tom Allen hosted the ‘Apprentice’ aftershow for six years ( BBC/Naked/Matt Frost )

“I have decided, after six years, to say goodbye to The Apprentice: You’re Fired,” he said. “I have had so much fun working with the most incredible creative people to make it all happen.”

He joked: “I was also getting concerned Lord Sugar might realise I know nothing about business.”

He thanked Lord Sugar and his team, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, for their “encouragement and support at every step”.

“And also thank you to each @apprenticeuk candidate and guest panelist who joined me in the studio,” he added.

“Exciting things are coming up for the show, and as for me, I shall be embarking on new voyages very soon…”

The first episode of The Apprentice: Unfinished Business will air at 10.05pm on Thursday 29 January on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.