Mock the Week returning to TV screens on new channel three years after BBC axe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After Mock the Week’s cancellation in 2022, producers expressed hope the show would “resurface somewhere someday in the future”. That day is almost here.

The BBC called time on the satirical panel series after 17 years “in order to create room for new shows”, but Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain will return for a brand new nine-episode edition in February, airing on TLC.

Mock the Week’s format sees six comedians answering questions about the past week’s news, with the wittiest answers awarded points.

New episodes will be double the length – increasing from 30 minutes to one hour – and will stay true to the classic format, with the return of rounds “If This Is the Answer, What Is the Question?” and “Scenes We’d Like to See”.

However, new segments will be introduced throughout the series, which will feature guests Katherine Ryan, Rhys James, Sara Pascoe and Mock the Week legends Hugh Dennis (who appeared in every episode of the original run), Russell Howard and Ed Byrne.

Other stars on the panel will include Angela Barnes, Ahir Shah, Milton Jones, Sarah Keyworth, Lou Sanders, Glenn Moore and Ellie Taylor, with more set to be announced.

Speaking about the show’s return, Ó Briain, who presented the panel show for its entire duration from 2005 until 2022, said he was “genuinely delighted to be back”.

“From what I remember, it’s a show that thrives on silly jokes from smart people and any actual insight is purely accidental,” he stated.

“Also, from what I remember, my job was mainly just pressing a buzzer and handing out imaginary points. I can still do that. ‘Here, have some imaginary points!’ That's how easy it is.”

Ó Briain also told Radio Times in a new interview he wasn’t “precious” about “damaging the legacy” as “it’s just seven people in a room telling jokes”.

At the time of the show’s cancellation in 2023, Ó Briain joked the decision stemmed from “the UK finally running out of news”.

“The storylines were getting crazier and crazier; global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term prime ministers. It couldn’t go on. We just couldn’t be more silly than the news was already.”

'Mock the Week' is returning – on TNT ( BBC )

A BBC spokesperson said the corporation was “really proud of the show”.

In 2025, O’Briain addressed being the butt of many jokes on the show, with the panellists often ridiculing his nationality, voice, weight and appearance.

Responding to a question about whether this was a form of bullying, Ó Briain told The Times: “No. It really wasn’t. If I were in a low-status position, it would be bullying.

“But I’m the one pressing the buzzer and handing out the points and I have a kind of high-status mien about myself. So actually it’s fine. It’s grand. And a lot of it was from Ed Byrne, who is one of my closest friends. So I think it’s allowable.”

Mock the Week will premiere on TLC on 1 February at 9pm.