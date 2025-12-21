Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Strictly Come Dancing final leaves us blubbing every year but Saturday night’s two-hour extravaganza was an especially poignant, tear-soaked affair as it marked Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final time hosting the show.

This year’s series has been a somewhat bumpy ride with four unexpected exits, an elimination-free Blackpool weekend and – just hours before the final – news that former contestant Tom “Bosh” Skinner is seeking legal advice and claiming the vote was rigged against him. The BBC has refuted his allegation.

But amid all the tumult of the 2025 series, Daly and Winkleman’s exit announcement has easily been the most shocking moment, leaving the entertainment world reeling. Their departure has been looming over the show ever since, and while Saturday night’s final delivered plenty of golden moments – highlights included George Clarke’s showdance, Amber Davies’ phenomenal jive and an ecstatic Karen Carney being declared winner – it was, despite their protestations, all about the hosts.

While the poised, unflappable Daly is the safe pair of hands who largely steers the hours-long live shows, Winkleman’s segments in the Clauditorium are more meme-worthy and unpredictable. The fringed, fake-tan-loving host often finds herself consoling tearful couples during emotional moments, and always seems to know exactly what to say and how to lift the mood.

There are few better examples of how Winkleman, among all the chaos, expertly navigates some of the trickiest situations than her attempt to comfort Carlos Gu as he broke down on Saturday night. Having commended his partner Carney for changing his life, the 32-year-old spilled his heart out to Winkleman, admitting through tears: “I came to Strictly after a competitive life, I was self-centred, I was ‘me me me.’ I’ve been lost for years… no wonder I didn’t get a partner last year because I was not grateful.”

“[Karen] taught me how to be a kind, humble person, and for the first time, I learnt how to be a team player,” he continued. “I never used to be a team player, which I am so sad about.” “You’ve always been a team player and we love you,” was Winkleman’s heartfelt and genuine reply.

The love for the presenters was clear all evening – as was the fact that it’s pretty much impossible to imagine the show without them. Daly first joined Strictly over two decades ago, first hosting with the late Bruce Forsyth, before Winkleman replaced him in 2014. In the grand final, Winkleman doubled over laughing when the professionals and judges dressed up as her, and Anton du Beke brought Daly to tears as he reflected on her two decades hosting the show. “I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved, Tess, spending the last 21 years with you. I love you,” he said.

Later, the hosts were delivered another touching surprise as the annual montage of the series’ best bits segued into a tribute to them, which was topped off by a letter from none other than the Queen herself.

“I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships, the bonds forged, the struggles overcome, and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour,” the letter, read out by Craig Revel Horwood, said. “If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all. The warmth, compassion, and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show's success.”

Rumours are already swirling about who could replace the pair – could it be Zoe Ball? Paddy McGuinness?! – and I don’t envy the BBC executives tasked with finding Strictly’s new hosts. How on earth do you match this surprising but wonderful combination of serene elegance and joyful chaos? Whoever lands the roles, one thing is clear: they have very big, sparkly shoes to fill.