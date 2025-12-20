Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teary-eyed Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left bereft after the BBC show shared a moving tribute to its outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Emotions were high during the 2025 grand final on Saturday (20 December), in which the presenting duo delivered their last live show after working on the programme for more than two decades.

The pair wept as their colleagues shared heartfelt thank-you messages over the course of the night.

The Strictly team surprised the pair with a montage of their best bits over the past years, as well as a special message from Queen Camilla, which again brought Daly and Winkleman to tears.

One clip showed members of the public and Strictly crew sharing their memories of the hosts, with one viewer saying: “It was kind of groundbreaking having two female presenters together... I think a lot of people thought it wasn’t going to work.”

Another person told the camera: “I could cry when I learnt that Tess and Claudia were leaving.”

Viewers at home admitted to “blubbing” their way through the episode.

“I’m sobbing. Wasn’t ready for this!” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman fight back tears as they deliver their last ‘Strictly’ show ( BBC )

“Andddd I’m crying again…Tess and Claud you are SO loved and will be SO missed, I genuinely can’t imagine Strictly without you,” said another.

Another fan said: “Won't be the same without Tess and Claudia. Their iconic and epic legacy in the show will always be there, they are irreplaceable and will be so missed, so much incredible moments over the many years.”

The tribute from Queen Camilla, delivered by long-standing judge Craig Revel Horwood, said: “Tess and Claudia, as you prepare to take your final twirl, I just want to say thank you on behalf of the millions who watch you each week.

Revel Horwood read: “I have often thought that Strictly is not so much a show about dancing as about friendships, the bonds forged, the struggles overcome, and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour.

open image in gallery Judge Craig Revel Horwood reads out a special message from Queen Camilla ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“If that is true, then perhaps yours has been the greatest Strictly partnership of all. The warmth, compassion, and sheer happiness you have radiated with and from each other has been at the heart of the show's success.”

“I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fabulous. I wish you both every success in wherever life's journey takes you next, but as one who has appreciated its lifelong benefits, do promise us one thing, keep dancing. “

“With the warmest gratitude and admiration, Her Royal Highness, Queen Camilla.”

The presenters were overwhelmed by the tribute as Daly said: “I can't speak now. What an honour.”

open image in gallery Tess Daly broke down in tears during her final hosting duties on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

The duo jointly announced in autumn that they were leaving the programme because it “feels like the right time”. Their last episode will be the pre-recorded Christmas special on 25 December.

Daly has presented since the first series 21 years ago. Winkleman joined in 2014, having hosted Strictly's sister show It Takes Two since 2004.

Speculation has been mounting over who could step into the hosts’ shoes, with rumoured names to replace them including Zoe Ball, Alison Hammomd, Paddy McGuinness, Rylan Clark, Stacey Dooley and Janette Manrara and Fleur East. It is unknown when the BBC plan to announce the replacements.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have worked on ‘Strictly’ for more than two decades ( PA Media )

Elsewhere during the final, the professional dancers and judges played a funny prank on Winkleman by dressing up as her doppelgangers, clad in black-fringed wigs. Winkleman wore an all-black suit printed with the show’s catchphrase “Keep Dancing”.

Plenty of tears later, Karen Carney and her pro partner Carlos Gu were crowned the champions of Strictly 2025. Carney is the first female footballer to compete on the programme, and the first footballer to make it to the final.

Carney lifted the Glitterball trophy wearing a sequinned football shirt and hotpants.