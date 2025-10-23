Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are to leave Strictly Come Dancing together after the latest series ends.

The popular presenting duo shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed today, announcing the news of their departure to fans.

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” their statement said.

“We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.”

They concluded: “We will cry when we say the last “keep dancing” but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously co-hosted the Sunday night results show.

open image in gallery Tess Daly (left) and Claudia Winkleman announced they were stepping down as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing ( Getty Images )

In a separate statement, Daly said it was “hard to put into words” what the show had meant to her over the years.

“Strictly has been more than just a television programme,” she said. “It’s like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring.

“Strictly has always been about joy, celebration, and bringing people together... I’m so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many.”

Daly paid tribute to her late co-presenter Bruce Forsyth, who died in 2017 and who hosted Strictly with her between 2004 to 2013.

“Brucie set the tone for everything that Strictly became: warmth, wit, connection, and pure showbiz magic,” she said.

She also thanked the show’s “superbly talented” professional dancers, the judges, the celebrities who had taken part over the years and the crew, whom she called the “kindest, most fun, most loyal and definitely the hardest-working team in television”.

“And to you, the viewers at home, the biggest thank you of all,” she added. “Thank you for welcoming us into your homes for over two decades.

“Your love, loyalty and unwavering support have meant the world. You’ve carried us through every series, and that has never, ever been taken for granted. You are the heart of this show, and I feel so lucky to have shared it with you.”

The duo’s announcement has sparked a wave of tributes and appreciation for one of British television’s most popular presenting duos.

“I'm reeling from the news, Tess!” Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse wrote in the comments section of Daly’s post. “You've left me speechless, and I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. Sending you love and best wishes... your absence will be deeply felt on Strictly. What an end of an era!”

Her sister and fellow dancer Oti Mabuse said: “Wow! How devastating. You two have been incredible to work with... thank you so much for all the beautiful memories, for representing females presenters, being iconic, the laughs and years of family you’ve given all us. From the beginning you were the highlight of our weekends! Wish you both luck, I will miss you so much!!!”

Winkleman and Daly’s departure comes in the wake of a series of controversies for the BBC’s embattled flagship programme. In its current series alone, it faced criticism for casting controversial Apprentice contestant and internet personality Thomas Skinner, after he was pictured socialising with US vice president JD Vance.

Last year, professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was axed from the show after complaints were upheld against him from Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who accused him of bullying and harassment. Weeks after he left the show, professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was also dropped over alleged mistreatment of his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, in 2023.

More to follow...