TV presenter Tess Daly almost never found out she was being named in the King’s Birthday Honours after her letter was sent to the wrong address.

Daly, best known for co-hosting the BBC’s flagship show Strictly Come Dancing since 2004, has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting.

The 56-year-old said she cried when she opened the letter, which she eventually received thanks to someone “very kind” tracking her down.

“This genuinely came as the greatest surprise of my life,” she told the BBC. “I don't think I've come back down to earth yet. I didn't see it coming and it almost didn't happen, because the letter went to the wrong address.”

“And thank goodness, someone very kind found me. And so by the time I got it, I only had, I think it was two or three days left to accept it.”

“There's a deadline of acceptance. I can't imagine not ever wanting to accept such a wonderful award, but of course I did.”

Daly revealed that the first person she wanted to tell was her late father, who died in 2003.

The presenter, who is married to BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Vernon Kay, rose to fame after hosting The Big Breakfast's Find Me A Model competition on Channel 4, which aired in 1999.

open image in gallery Tess Daly initially presented ‘Strictly’ alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth ( PA Archive )

She presented Strictly alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth until 2014, three years before his death at the age of 89. She has continued to present the programme alongside The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, and the pair led coverage of the 20th anniversary series last year.

To mark her MBE achievement, Daly shared a celebratory photo on Instagram, in which she and Forsyth held their iconic “keep dancing” pose, writing: “If I could, I would dedicate it to all the wonderful people I have had the pleasure of working with over the past 26 years.”

“From back in 2004 when it all began with the wonderful Sir Bruce Forsyth til now – 21 years later,” she wrote. “Huge congrats to my brilliant girl @claudiawinkle on receiving her award too – who would’ve thought we’d be celebrating this together 20 years after we first met?”

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse commented, “Wow congratulations,” while former contestant and former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri added, “Go you!!! Huge inspiration.”

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly presenting ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Winkleman, who also received an MBE for her broadcasting services, simply replied: “Love you,” with a string of red heart emojis.

Georgia Harrison, a Love Island contestant turned campaigner, was also named in the honours list for tackling online privacy

Those to receive a knighthood include The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman and football superstar David Beckham.

Actor and singer Elaine Paige, best known for her theatre roles in Evita and Cats, has received a Damehood.