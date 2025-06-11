Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up rumours
Including several reality stars and a royal family member
It’s hard to believe but, in just two months, the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing will be announced.
Six months after Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the Glitterball trophy, the rumour mill surrounding the BBC’s popular dancing competition, now on its 22nd series, has been kicked into overdrive.
The professional dancers set to participate in the 2025 series have already been revealed and they, like us, will be wondering which celebrities they’ll be partnered with.
All four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – will return.
Who will be on Strictly Come Dancing 2025?
The first star rumoured for the show is Dani Dyer, who won Love Island in 2018.
Dyer, who is married to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, has remained in the spotlight ever since reigning supreme on the ITV reality show – and it’s a sure bet that, if she does sign up to Strictly, her dad, Rivals actor Danny Dyer, will be in the studio audience most weeks.
Another person that’s being rumoured is Tom Parker-Bowles, the MasterChef judge who is the son of Camilla Parker-Bowles.
According to reports, Tom was “sounded out last year but never materialised” – and bosses are hoping they will “have better luck this year”.
Two former reality stars who might appear include Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, and Stacey Solomon, who finished third on The X Factor in 2009.
Solomon has since become an award-winning TV star, finding BBC success with lifestyle series Sort Your Life Out.
Apprentice favourite Thomas Skinner, who won the respect of Lord Sugar during his time on the BBC show in 2019, might be a contestant on this year’s Strictly. According to MailOnline, Skinner, known for his catchphrase “Bosh!”, is “up for giving the competition his best shot” despite having “no dancing experience”.
A source stated: “Strictly bosses are hoping he’ll get the dads watching. He has a massive following, especially with working-class blokes.”
Elsewhere, Ashley Cain, who found fame on Ex on the Beach, is reportedly being teed up for Strictly. He appeared on the first series of the UK version of the reality show, and returned again in season two.
Cain has since gone on to front his own BBC show, titled Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone, and it’s claimed that it’s his presenting skills that have caught the eyes of Strictly producers.
This Morning presenter Craig Rowe, who is the daytime show’s “gadget guru”, has publicly expressed interest in taking part on the show.
Rowe, who joined A Place in the Sun in 2022, told The Sun in April: “Talks are very much happening.”
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in September, with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments