Celebrity Apprentice star reveals two stars who clashed on new series

The Apprentice’s Karren Brady has named the two stars who butted heads on the forthcoming celebrity special.

A group of famous faces were assembled for two Celebrity Apprentice episodes, which were filmed for Children in Need earlier this year – but apparently not all of them saw eye to eye.

According to Brady, Good Morning Britain host Rob Rinder clashed with Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

“Well, look, it didn’t start very well,” she told The Sun.

“Rob Rinder was made project manager, and rather than use the time that they had in the meeting to decide their strategy, decide what they were going to do, what theme they were going to have, they all decided to say what was important about Christmas to them, which of course is lovely, but it didn’t really help them when it came to organising themselves.

“That’s where the tension started between him and AJ Odudu.”

Rinder led the team that was comprised of Odudu, EastEnders actor Jake Wood, radio presenter Charlie Hedges, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and comedian Eddie Kadi, who recently appeared on I’m a Celebrity.

Meanwhile, former Apprentice candidate Skinner, who was a contestant on this year’s Strictly, will return to the show on a team with JLS singer JB Gill, Miranda actor Sarah Hadland, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, Gladiators star Matt Morsia and comedian Shazia Mirza.

The episodes will show the teams travelling to Lapland where they are tasked with creating their own gingerbread biscuits.

Lord Sugar will feature in the specials alongside aides Brady and Mike Soutar, who will step in to replace Tim Campbell. Soutar usually appears in the main Apprentice show’s gruelling annual interview episode.

The 'Celebrity Apprentice' line-up ( BBC )

Series one winner Campbell has been an aide on the show’s most recent seasons after Claude Littner stepped away.

The celebrity version – the first to have aired since 2019 – will mark the first time the public will be able to purchase items made by the celebrities on the show, which Sugar said “added some real pressure to the process”.

He continued: "I think the celebs thought they were in for an easy ride, but they were wrong! Raising money for BBC Children in Need is serious business, so the candidates really need to deliver if they want to avoid ending up on my naughty list.”

The specials will air on BBC One on 29 and 30 December.