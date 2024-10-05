Strictly Come Dancing: What time is it on tonight as injured celeb pulls out of Movie Week
All the updates from week three of the BBC dancing competition
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Lights… camera… action! It’s time for Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing.
It is week three of BBC’s dancing competition, with the remaining contestants set to perform on tonight’s episode to some very recognisable tunes, which will begin at 6.25pm on BBC One.
Tonight (5 October), the stars will perform numbers to the soundtrack of films including Paddington, Wonka, and The Little Mermaid.
Topping the leaderboard last week, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and professional Aljaž Škorjanec, will perform the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. You can find the full list of who is performing to what song here.
DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has had to pull out of this week’s competition after sustaining another injury. As per the competition’s rules, he and Luba Musthuk will receive a bye through to next week.
Movie Week arrives after the first elimination of the season, which saw Olympic champion Tom Dean booted from the series.
Tonight’s episode also comes days after the BBC published its findings of an investigation into accusations against Gionvanni Pernice of abusive behaviour.
The broadcaster cleared Pernice of some of the most serious allegations levelled against him, while also issuing an apology to actor Amanda Abbington who filed a complaint against Pernice.
Claudia Winkleman shares special gift from Vito Coppola
Hours ahead of tonight’s broadcast, co-host Claudia Winkleman shared an Instagram story thanking professional dancer Vito Coppola for a delicious gift
“WE LOVE YOU @VitoCoppola,” wrote Winkleman, alongside a photograph of a package of food labelled: “PARMAGIANA FROM VITO.”
Strictly Come Dancing to make history with brand new dance genre on Saturday
TV medic Dr Punam Krishan, who is partnered with Gorka Márquez, teased the performance on Thursday’s episode of spin-off show It Takes Two.
The pair will be performing a traditional Bollywood dance for Movie Week, in a nod to Dr Krishan’s South Asian heritage.
“What we’re doing, is for the first time, it’s never been done before,” Marquez had hinted during last week’s results show.
Strictly Come Dancing set to make history on Saturday
‘It’ll be special’ promised the celebrity contestant
Professional dancers go bananas!
In addition to our remaining couples, the show’s professional dancers will be performing a Minions-themed routine, choreographed by Lizzie Gough and Kieran Donovan.
Check out a sneak peek of what’s to come...
Toyah Willcox is determined to ‘prove the doubters wrong'
After coming out on top in a dance-off against Tom Dean, Wilcox told The Sun that “everyone was completely shocked” by her win.
“They look at a tiny little 66-year-old who is either the same age as their mother or their granny - I fully understand that to young people I’m incredibly old, but I don’t behave like that,” she said.
“I also like that some younger people might not know who I am, because they might not know how strong I am.”
Is there a new Strictly curse?
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have their work cut out for them tonight after having chosen to dance the Samba to the theme song of George of the Jungle.
The Samba hasn’t worked out so well for previous contestants, with the tricky dance style responsible for the most celebrity exits on the programme’s history. A total of 22 per cent of all eminated stars have danced the Samba.
Can Pete and Jowita break the curse?
What have the judges said about the results of the investigation into Giovanni Pernice?
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood admitted a “weight has been lifted” following the BBC’s findings into the behaviour of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.
Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday, the Strictly judge said: “There is a difference. It’s like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air.”
What have the judges said about the results of the investigation into Giovanni Pernice?
Commenting on the news at an event at Henley Literary Festival on Tuesday (1 October), head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I don’t condone bullying. I’ve been through it myself.
“So if things aren’t right or need addressing, I feel for the person that wants them addressed. And I think that’s a big, important part that everybody gets to say their thing. But now the investigation is over and everybody can move on.
“The eight years I’ve been on the show, it’s been great safeguarding. I’ve always felt taken care of when the bullying got really bad.”
Ballas was previously one of the most prominent figures to defend Pernice during the controversy, calling him a “perfect gentleman”.
What were the results of the investigation into Giovanni Pernice?
Tonight’s episode arrives in the wake of the BBC’s investigation into the conduct of Giovanni Pernice, which cleared the dancer of the more serious allegations against him.
Amanda Abbington’s complaints of verbal bullying and harassment, however, were upheld. The broadcaster issued an apology to the actor following the outcome.
ICYMI: Oti Mabuse reveals how Strictly took a toll on her marriage
The 34-year-old two-time Strictly champion and Dancing on Ice judge, has revealed how she became emotionally detached from her husband, Marius Lepure, 41, when she joined the dancing competition in 2014 and became fixated on winning the glitterball trophy.
Ex-Strictly pro Oti Mabuse reveals how series affected her marriage
‘I didn’t communicate with my husband,’ said Dancing on Ice judge
What will happen to Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk if they don’t perform tonight?
Knowles has confirmed he will not be performing on tonight’s episode due to an injury that has left him on crutches. As is customary, the pair will proceed to the next round of Strictly – although his future on the show appears uncertain.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments