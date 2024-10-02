Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs for movie week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



It’s nearly time for lights...camera...action because Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week is almost upon us.

As one of the most beloved themes of the series, viewers watch as the celebrity contestants embody the nation’s favourite film characters and perform to much-loved movie soundtracks.

This year’s Movie Week will be no different, as celebrities are set to perform numbers from Paddington, Wonka and The Little Mermaid.

In the Samba corner this week are Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones, who will dance to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid, while Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will also Samba to the George of the Jungle theme.

Cha Cha Chas will be from Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, dancing to The Magnificent Seven theme and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones performing to Mrs Doubtfire’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”.

Miranda star Sarah Hadland and her partner Vito Coppola will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter, while Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will perform the same style to “If I Can Dream” from the 2022 film Elvis.

And if you didn’t already see it coming, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will do the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. You can find the full list of dances below.

open image in gallery Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones performing in week two ( BBC/Guy Levy )

In last week’s show, Love Island star Ghouri and her pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec topped the leaderboard after receiving the first nine of the series.

Ghouri, who has previous dance experience, moved her dad in the audience to tears with her delicate Viennese Waltz to “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore. Their score, 35, was the highest ever for a Viennese Waltz in week two of the competition in Strictly history.

Hadland and Coppola, who stunned the audience with their intense and heated Paso Doble to “Freed From Desire” by Gala, came second on the leaderboard, following behind by three points with 32.

Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu pleasantly surprised the judges as they crept up the leaderboard from last week with their sensual Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims. They were awarded an impressive score of 31, up 10 points from last week’s score of 21.

It was Toyah Willcox and Olympic swimmer Tom Dean who received the lowest scores and had to face the dreaded dance-off, with Dean being eliminated from the show.

Find out the full list of songs and dances for Movie Week, below.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will Jive to the Wayne’s World theme.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer will be dancing a Cha Cha Cha to The Magnificent Seven theme.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones performing a Cha Cha Cha Mrs Doubtfire’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”.

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones will dance a Samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will also Samba to the George of the Jungle theme.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe’s will Tango to “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls.

Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez will perform a Couple’s Choice to “Bole Chudiyan” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola will dance a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu will perform the same style to “If I Can Dream” from the 2022 film Elvis.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will do the Rumba to Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin will be doing the Paso Doble to “Elevation” from Tomb Raider.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will Quickstep to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” from Rocketman.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden will do the American Smooth to “Pure Imagination” from Wonka.

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will do the Charleston to “Rain on the Roof” from Paddington 2.