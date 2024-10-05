Strictly judge in tears after Punam makes history with first ever Bollywood dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Strictly Come Dancing has made history this week with its first ever couples Bollywood performance.

Although the show has kept it relatively safe with its song choices this year – aside from some controversy around the decision to have footballer Paul Merson dance to “Vindaloo” – it ventured into new territory on Saturday (5 October).

TV medic Dr Punam Krishan who is partnered with Gorka Márquez, performed the routine in a nod to her South Asian heritage, leaving judges in tears.

Judge Motsi Mabuse was visibly moved as she praised the moment as a landmark.

“That really moved me, I know so many people are watching you right now and feel so pleased to watch this on Strictly Come Dancing,” she said as she wiped away tears.

“Just watching you, your hair flying, eyes sparkling and doing the whole storytelling. This has been so wonderful to see, so wonderful to see you in that way and if you give us this energy a couple more weeks… brilliant dancing.”

The song choice for the performance, “Bhole Chudiye”, is from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, one of the highest-grossing movies in the Indian movie industry.

open image in gallery Krishan made history with her performance ( BBC/Strictly Come Dancing )

Krishan said the performance meant “everything” to her, adding “you can’t be what you can’t see” as she said her four-year-old self would be proud. She dedicated the dance to her late grandfather, who she said had always had concerns that his grandchildren would be out of touch with their South Asian culture.

movie week is getting better and better can we just talk about this couples choice from dr punam and gorka. it was absolutely brilliant to watch and so happy we got to watch it was definitely their best dance ♥️ #strictly pic.twitter.com/Gc2CjuNlP1 — Louise (@xloucliftonx96) October 5, 2024

Although Strictly has had Bollywood performances by professionals before, Will Young and Karen Clifton performed to Nicole Scherzinger’s song “Jai Ho”, which samples Bollywood music by AR Rahman, it is the first time that a traditional Bollywood dance has been performed by a couple.

In an interview on It Takes Two earlier this week, Dr Krishan called the movie the equivalent of Love Actually.

“Essentially, it’s about families coming together, there’s lots of cheesy love stories, it’s about reunions, generations… it’s just such an all-time, feel-good film,” she told host Janette Manrara.